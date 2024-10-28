Pack Expo 2024: Tetra Pak to showcase new machinery and highlight consumer education initiatives
Tetra Pak is preparing to showcase its latest integrated innovations and packaging machinery at Pack Expo 2024 in Chicago, November 3-6.
The company will have a team of experts on-site to showcase its new equipment, including the Tetra Pak A1 1100 Filling Machine and the new Tetra Pak Direct Ultra-High Temperature unit.
The company will highlight further capabilities, including full plant solutions, operational efficiency improvements and go-to-market strategies that take an idea to the shelf while having a positive impact on the planet.
Experts will explain how Tetra Pak is working with third-party organizations to boost consumer education about sustainable packaging disposal practices.
One such collaboration is with the Carton Council, a coalition of four leading carton manufacturers in the US. The council works with stakeholders across the recycling value chain, including local governments, schools, sorting facilities, end markets, brands and consumers, to develop infrastructure to further increase carton recycling and educate consumers on how they can recycle their cartons.
“We’re thrilled to return to Pack Expo and showcase how our commitment to innovation in food processing and packaging contributes to secure, resilient and sustainable food systems,” says Seth Teply, president and CEO, of Tetra Pak US and Canada.
“At Tetra Pak, we believe that by leveraging advanced technology and collaborating with others, we can help create a world where safe, nutritious food is accessible to all while reducing the impact of food systems on the planet.”
Tetra Pak will be at booth N-6141, in the North Building, McCormick Place Convention Center.