Pack Expo 2024: Tipa to display zero-waste compostable packaging portfolio additions
Compostable packaging solutions specialist Tipa will unveil new additions to its portfolio at Pack Expo 2024, taking place in Chicago, US, (November 3–6). The exhibited range will include innovative compostable materials, designed to meet the growing global demand for sustainable packaging alternatives for hard-to-recycle flexible plastics.
“We’re encouraged to see a growing focus on sustainable packaging innovations at Pack Expo,” says Rodrigo Castaneda, general manager and vice president North America at Tipa.
“Compostables are among the most promising eco-conscious solutions that are increasingly vital in addressing the plastic crisis. Now is the time for collective action to shift toward a more sustainable future.”
“As consumer and industry demand for sustainability continues to grow, we are excited to unveil our expanded product line. Tipa’s portfolio growth demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance designs that don’t compromise on quality.”
Regional expansion activities
In recent years, Tipa has significantly expanded its global reach across North America, Europe and Australia. As part of its growth in North America, the supplier recently increased local production through partnerships with several major regional packaging manufacturers.
The company is also expanding its North American product line with new compostable, paper-based laminations.
Tipa offers a variety of packaging solutions, including compostable films and laminates, pre-made pouches, bags and closures. These materials are designed to meet packaging needs across a variety of end markets, including snack foods, baked goods, fresh produce, nutraceuticals and non-food markets such as home and personal care and fashion.
The company designs its packaging to maintain the same functionality, durability and barrier protections as traditional plastic, with the added benefit of breaking down into compost under home or industrial composting conditions “within a matter of weeks, leaving behind zero waste.”
