Pack Expo 2024: UPM Specialty Papers and Michelman introduce next-gen food-safe structures
UPM Specialty Papers and Michelman have created three solutions replacing multi-material, non-recyclable packaging with paper-based alternatives, which meet requirements for food contact and recyclability. The solutions will be exhibited at Pack Expo 2024 in Chicago, November 3-6.
The first solution is a high barrier packaging material that combines UPM Solide Lucent base paper with three of Michelman’s water-based coatings, delivering oxygen and moisture vapor barriers with heat-sealability. It is ideal for sensitive products like chocolate and coffee.
A second innovation offers barrier properties ideal for frozen foods. The concept is based on a “highly effective” combination of UPM Asendo or UPM Asendo Pro barrier papers paired with Michelman’s next-gen heat-sealable barrier coatings.
The third solution “significantly boosts” resistance to water vapor and grease. Michelman’s high-performing VaporCoat 2240 coating enhances the existing barrier properties of UPM Asendo and UPM Asendo Pro papers, making the concept particularly suitable for inner liners in end-uses such as corrugated cardboard boxes.
Structure exhibitions
All three structures have been tested for recyclability according to the PTS RH 021/97 Cat II method.
“UPM’s papers provide a perfect foundation for our water-based barrier and heat seal coatings,” says Thierry Van Migem, sales director, EMEA at Michelman.
“Working closely with them for many years has allowed our combined team to increase the performance threshold of fiber-based substrates while maintaining recyclability. These new solutions will allow the market to accelerate its transition to more sustainable packaging.”
Esa Saukkonen, manager, Packaging Portfolio Development, UPM R&D, comments: “Collaborations such as these are crucial for innovating new, recyclable, fiber-based packaging solutions.”
“We are very excited about the possibilities these three concepts can offer to brands and converters to replace multi-material packaging structures that are difficult to recycle.”
In other recent activities, UPM Specialty Papers shared insights from its latest F&B partnership with Unipaco, a Polish flexible packaging materials converter. The specialists collaborated on a recyclable, heat-sealable salad and herb pot wrapper in two versions that combine UPM papers and Unipaco coatings.