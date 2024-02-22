Packaging Innovations live: Cambrian Packaging director favors plastic but urges recycling improvements
22 Feb 2024 --- At the ongoing trade show Packaging Innovations in Birmingham, UK, Adair Simpson, commercial director at Cambrian Packaging, talks to Packaging Insights about packaging materials and addressing production challenges.
Cambrian, a family-owned business based in Wales, specializes in supplying rigid plastic packaging and dispensing solutions.
Simpson tells us that while some companies are shifting away from plastic toward material alternatives like paper, feasibility depends on factors like product compatibility and cost. He emphasizes the necessity of realistic expectations regarding the transition to greener alternatives while acknowledging the ongoing importance of plastics in packaging.
“People are realistic about the need for a cleaner, greener packaging but at the same time, they’re not going to pay twice as much [for paper or other plastic alternatives]. Until the technologies improve in terms of materials and production of alternative materials, we’re looking at using plastic in the long run,” Simpson says.
“I can’t see it going any other way, but you also have to be careful not to bury your head in the sand.”
Bioplastic barriers
When asked about bioplastics as an option, Simpson acknowledges their potential but highlights concerns regarding compatibility with recycling processes. He cautions against hasty adoption.
“We looked into bioplastics. The challenge with them is that if they’re biodegradable, for instance, and they end up in a recycling center and get recycled alongside [other polymers], they contaminate the entire batch of recycling.”
“I’m all for alternative materials rather than bioplastics. As far as I understand it, bioplastics will only mess up and interfere with the whole recycling process. So, I definitely want to be careful.”
“Being here at Packaging Innovations, you see that nobody’s crushing it. It’s a different thing for single-use applications such as plastic cups, if those can be made of something biodegradable. But realistically, it will still sit in the ground for 20 years, or have the potential to get wrapped around the turtle’s head, if people don't dispose of their waste responsibly.”
“Recycling and sorting the recycling process out and ensuring people are educated about recycling is the way forward.”
Furthermore, Simpson stresses the need for authorities to pressure recycling companies to develop efficient processes capable of handling mixed waste on a large scale. According to him, recycling infrastructure must be constantly improved to meet the demands of an environmentally sustainable future.
“We need a recycling process that can take mixed waste on mass,” he says.
Recycling and customizing
Simpson reveals that Cambrian has made significant strides in increasing the recycled content rate in its packaging, particularly with its bottle range. He notes that while challenges persist, such as achieving the right color for natural HDPE, Cambrian’s black, white and clear bottles boast recycled content ranging 30–100%.
He also expresses confidence that Cambrian and similar companies would adapt to upcoming packaging and waste regulations but doesn’t see it changing the market. “I don’t see it changing much because there’s no scalable alternative. So, any levies in that respect will be soaked up.”
“But things like the UK Plastic Packaging Tax are, by and large, a good thing. If you look at what it’s done for the industry in improving and increasing the amount of recycled products on the shop shelves today, then great job.”
According to Simpson, tailoring packaging solutions to meet specific industry needs is essential.
“The application of the products is a big thing because what might work for the pet care sector, where you have products that are not very aggressive, might not work for the car care sector where you’ve got products designed to remove tar and glue from the side of a vehicle. The requirements for those industries are very different.”
By Radhika Sikaria, with live reporting from Louis Gore-Langton at Packaging Innovations 2024