Packaging Innovations live: ProAmpac pinpoints clarity and collaboration for PPWR success
21 Feb 2024 --- ProAmpac is showcasing its latest packaging range today at Packaging Innovations in Birmingham, UK. On the trade show floor, Lindsey Maddison, senior product development manager, speaks to Packaging Insights about the upcoming legislative challenges.
Maddison tells us that ProAmpac is focusing on supporting customers with legislative challenges this year. “Customers need to really understand if plastic is recyclable and where the legislation is implemented. There is a lot of uncertainty around that area,” she explains.
“Uncertainties include keeping track of where the collection systems are going to be in the UK, what we are looking at for modulation within the UK and Europe and making sure that we deliver the correct products for the market and that our customers are really focusing on the correct solutions.”
The flexible packaging giant is exhibiting its all-fiber food-to-go solution called RecycAll, which has been expanded to include food trays and grab bags tailored for high-end sandwiches and bakery goods.
Furthermore, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt is a fiber-based solution engineered for shallow-draw applications, presenting a sustainable solution suitable for various products, including chilled cooked meats, cold cuts, sliced cheese and fish.
Compliant with on-pack recycling label (OPRL) guidelines and boasting over 90% paper content, ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt can be formed to 22 mm on Multivac lines, providing brands with versatile and printable fiber-based packaging.
Boosting moisture control
ProAmpac is also presenting its ProActive Recycle Ready Retort: RT-3000 pouches, suitable for moist and wet pet food applications. The pouches are available in stand-up and three-side seal configurations and are EU- and FDA-compliant for food contact in retort applications.
As a patented recycle-ready monomaterial, RT-3000 is designed to run at filling and processing speeds similar to current multi-material structures that aren’t recyclable.
The ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect (MP-1000) platform is a patent-pending technology that absorbs moisture and eliminates the need for desiccant packets. It is engineered with high moisture-absorbing capacity to improve the preservation and shelf life of highly sensitive moisture products while reducing product loss.
MP1000 lowers the moisture level in the packaging headspace, making it an “ideal” solution for applications that require optimal moisture control, such as point-of-care diagnostic kits, live culture probiotics and hygroscopic powdery food products.
Collaboration and clarity
Regarding the incoming EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), Maddison stresses that clarity and collaboration will be key to complying with the new rules.
“We need to be talking — the whole way through the supply chain system,” she says.
“If we have collaboration and clarity, we can come up with a fantastic solution.”
Maddison highlights that, at the moment, the main challenges with PPWR are related to the uncertainty created by the ongoing negotiations.
Meanwhile, ProAmpac’s senior product development manager’s big expectation for this year is improved sustainability.
“Sustainability remains key,” she concludes.
By Natalie Schwertheim, with live reporting from Louis Gore-Langton at Packaging Innovations 2024