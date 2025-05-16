Beyond The Headlines: Ranpack partners with Thalia, Mondi releases book for premium papers
This week in industry news, Ranpack announced its partnership with Thalia, the largest book retail chain in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and Mondi unveiled its Pergraphica papers guide for premium print projects. Meanwhile, Huber+Suhner launched a packaging solution from fully recycled PET, and Syntegon released its “record” results for 2024.
In brief: Partnership and acquisitions
Ranpack, a packaging automation technology and solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with Thalia, the largest book retail chain in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. During the first stage of the collaboration, Thalia will install the system at its fulfillment and production facility. It is expected to open in 2026 and to be equipped with 12 Ranpak automated packaging systems, including three Cut’ It! EVO, three Form’It! packers, and six Flap’it! Systems. Flap’it! is an automated right-sizing solution developed to streamline the packing process and protect small, flat items.
ExxonMobil partnered with Clipsico Pack, a leading stretch film manufacturer in the Middle East and Africa, to enhance the performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of its stiff/high tenacity hand wrap film using ExxonMobil Signature Polymers. Together, the two companies developed a new formulation using Exceed Flow m 1716 resin, part of the ExxonMobil Signature Polymers portfolio, enabling Clipsico Pack to better compete in the demanding high-tenacity stretch film segment. Key results include a 70% increase in production capacity, compared to the market reference, allowing for higher line speeds on extrusion lines.
Packaging Compliance Labs (PCL), a provider of sterile packaging solutions for the medical device and life sciences markets, announced the acquisition of Quest Engineering Solutions, an ISO 17025-accredited test lab based in Billerica, US. PLC said that the acquisition is a major milestone for its growth, expanding its footprint to the East Coast and broadening its testing capabilities to include product testing and other new test methods. PLC added that by bringing together the strengths of both organizations’ positions, it is a comprehensive resource for medical device packaging and product testing solutions.
In brief: Printing solutions
Mondi unveiled its “Spectrum of Impressions: The Print Book” — a guide to help printers, converters, and print buyers choose the right Pergraphica papers for premium print projects.The Print Book is central to the company’s Full Spectrum Feels campaign that celebrates “the power of creative design and emotion on premium uncoated paper, showcasing how print captivates, inspires, and creates lasting impressions.” The company stated that Pergraphica papers are sustainably produced, with EU Ecolabel, Cradle to Cradle, and FSC certifications.
DTM Print, an international original equipment manufacturer and solution provider for specialty printing systems, announced a strategic partnership with the German industrial company PrintoLux. The PrintoLux method offers a patented labelling process that enables the production of durable signs and labels from metals, plastics, and foils in industrial quality. Possible applications include cable labels, equipment and type plates, as well as safety signs that can be printed in high resolution and, if required, in color.
Caldera, part of Dover, announced the launch of GrandRIP, a new subscription Raster Image Processor (RIP) package for large format visual communications, industrial printing, and packaging customers. The RIP subscription package is based on Caldera’s software and offers a range of features to achieve a professional print and cut workflow. Caldera said it created this package to meet the needs of users at the smaller end of the market whose businesses are better suited to a simplified, cost-efficient approach.
In brief: Launches
Huber+Suhner launched a packaging solution from “100% recycled PET” for the Lisa and Ianos fiber modules. The company said that the packaging is made to ensure product protection while reducing environmental impact by cutting CO2 emissions by 50% compared to traditional packaging for these applications. Following the introduction of sustainable packaging for indoor fiber optic cable assemblies and plug-type attenuators last year, Huber+Suhner expressed their continuing action to minimise waste and optimise resource efficiency.
Suntory Beverage & Food (SBF) GB&I invested £6 million (US$8 million) in its Lucozade brand to help minimize its impact on the environment. The company shared that from the end of this year, all Lucozade Sport’s bottles will be made entirely from recycled plastic and will feature a label that is half the size of the original. The redesign is said to ensure that the bottles can be sorted into the clear waste stream to be recycled back into bottles at UK recycling centres. SBF stated that the changes represent a saving of 3,500 metric tons of virgin plastic and 9,000 metric tons of CO2, contributing toward SBF GB&I’s net-zero and its entire sustainable plastic packaging ambition.
In brief: Performance and facilities
Syntegon released its “record” results for 2024, which indicate that its new strategy is accelerating its growth, following the company’s transition to a new CEO in late 2023. The company Order intake increased by 11% to €1.8 billion (US$2 billion) and revenue grew by 7% to €1.6 billion (US$2 billion). The results further point to a “strong” EBITDA improvement by 15% to €222 million (US$248 million) and 14% EBITDA margin (up 100 bps). Focused cash flow generation program also delivered strong improvement.
Oliver Healthcare Packaging opened a manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia, to meet the needs of pharmaceutical and medical device companies across the Asia-Pacific region. The 120,000 square foot manufacturing facility is the largest of Oliver’s plants in the region. Located strategically within the i-Tech Valley in Iskandar Puteri, the facility will join a growing number of companies operating out of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and will serve Oliver’s growing customer base across Asia-Pacific. The aim of the manufacturing facility is to create various roles across quality, engineering, logistics, and supply chain, as well as build resilience in Oliver’s regional operations.