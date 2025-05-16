Elopak equips Slovakian dairy company with eco-friendly cartons
Elopak has teamed up with Slovakian dairy company PD Ďumbier to replace plastic bottles with Pure-Pak Sense cartons made with Elopak’s Natural Brown Board across its Agravital fresh milk and yoghurt range. The switch has reduced plastic consumption by 80% for its chilled beverage packaging, according to the company.
The cartons, made from renewable materials, are said to be fully recyclable and designed to reflect the brand’s commitment to artisanal quality and modern dairy production.
PD Ďumbier has also invested in a new filling line provided by Elopak dedicated to carton packaging for fresh milk products.
Peter Lukáč, general director at Ďumbier Cooperative, says: “The new filling line has quadrupled our filling capacity compared to the PET line. Until now, consumers in Eastern Europe have mainly associated carton packaging with long-life UHT milk. I am firmly convinced that consumer preference in the fresh segment will soon change thanks to marketing support and EU legislation.”
“We entered milk processing as farmers to provide consumers with high-quality, farm-made products. A premium product also deserves premium, timeless packaging with an appealing design. That’s why we decided to switch to packaging that is more ecological and recycles better than PET.”
Under the Agravital brand, PD Ďumbier supplies local retailers across Slovakia, from small shops to supermarket chains. According to the company, the transition aligns with growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible packaging without compromising quality or shelf appeal.