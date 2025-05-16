Handtmann presents plant-based protein and edible packaging concepts at IFFA 2025
Machinery company Albert Handtmann presented alternative protein and edible packaging concepts at IFFA 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany, to highlight how its processing technology can be adapted to emerging industry trends. Under the motto, “The Taste Of Innovation,” visitors were invited to try plant-based samples while discussions centered around cultured meat and innovative fermentation processes.
We sat down with Michael Betz, head of industry sector development and food technology at Handtmann, to discuss food innovation trends, machinery processing advancements, and the value of industry collaboration.
“The plant-based and alternative protein markets are looking for innovative process solutions for the next generation of protein products, and we offer such solutions,” Betz told us.
“The innovation process always includes partnering with relevant ingredient suppliers to adapt the process development precisely to a specific product. We did that, for example, for a plant-based whole cut system, where we can use co-extrusion for fine and coarse marbling, and fat marbling for an ultra-realistic structure.”
Handtmann partnered with plant-based ingredient specialist Planteneers on this project, adapting its systems to Planteneers’ ingredient and stabilizer formulations.
“We were able to produce plant-based whole cuts at a very high scale and performance,” said Betz.
Mycoprotein meatballs
Mycoprotein hybrid meatballs were one of the protein concepts Handtmann served up at the show. Mycoprotein, or mycelium-based protein, is based on Quorn technology and derived from fungi.
“We see a lot of movement in this market and interest in biomass fermentation based on mushrooms,” said Betz.
“Mycoprotein is a very promising ingredient because if you don’t have enough flavor in a meat product, you can add mycoprotein. For example, our mycoprotein meatballs blend 50% chicken with 50% mycoprotein, adding fibers to a meat product without changing the sensory aspects.”
Concepts like the mycoprotein hybrid meatballs allowed Handtmann to demonstrate the versatility and possibilities of its processing machinery. The company hosted customized solution sessions where customers could interactively visualize a production line tailored to their requirements.
Edible packaging
Handtmann also presented an edible packaging concept. For some applications, the edible and biodegradable alginate casing can replace plastic sachets to alleviate pollution.
“The solution is available at an industrial scale,” explained Betz. “It’s based on our control technology, where we co-extrude an alginate casing, fill it with different fillings, from liquid to stiff materials, and cross-link it with a calcium chloride solution to form sachets.”
Handtmann originally invented this packaging machine when collaborating with UK-based seaweed coating firm Notpla.
“Notpla’s seaweed-based casing can be processed via our control sachet machines, which we initially innovated for liquid or low viscosity products. But, we also can fill cheese or meat products inside these alginate sachets, leading to a new snack size, portion, and shape,” said Betz.
“Therefore, the edible sachets could be very interesting for the meat and dairy industry.”
Handtmann demonstrated its digital solutions for meat, meat alternative, and pet food in Frankfurt. We spoke to Andreas Heckenberger, product manager, about how machinery performance monitoring and AI can drive new efficiency levels.
Bühler also showcased processing solutions at the Handtmann booth, including a flexible tube die for plant-based protein, like soy chunks. Christoph Vogel, head of Human Nutrition, explained how the company taps into the growing demand for diversified protein.