Packsize opens innovation center for North American packaging industry expansion
30 Aug 2024 --- Packsize is opening an Innovation Center in Louisville, US. The 240,000-square-foot facility will expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities, provide customers with redundancy and logistics benefits and ensure quality standards are met.
Packsize is a provider of right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions that address the issue of wasteful and inefficient packaging practices by creating custom boxes in real time using less corrugated material and void fill than traditional solutions.
The packager will bring manufacturing closer to its North American customer base, reducing lead times and expanding in-house capabilities. The Louisville Innovation Center will house 200 employees with plans for additional expansion.
“Our newest facility in Louisville represents both our investment in the future of Packsize and our steadfast dedication to the best possible service for our customers,” says Packsize’s CEO, David Lockwood.
“As we look to the years ahead, Packsize is laser-focused on expanding our operations while creating an ecosystem that supports the growth of our business, development of our team and our dedication to a more sustainable future.”
Expanding technology
Packsize will utilize the facility to showcase the company’s technology to companies. The Louisville facility will also provide local job creation in focus areas such as quality, production, engineering and R&D.
The localized assembly and refurbishment operations will help further realize Packsize’s goal of reducing global CO2 emissions as the result of reduced shipping from Europe.
“Louisville is an ideal choice for us to further develop our North American infrastructure to better serve our growing customer base,” says Kellen Frey, COO at Packsize.
“Not only does the co-location of production and R&D resources allow us to accelerate our innovation and maintain quality in our solutions, it also powers our efforts to build an incredible team that is aligned with our mission and values.”