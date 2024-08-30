Beyond The Headlines: Nestlé’s cereal packaging design, Geostick’s partnership with Bobst
30 Aug 2024 --- This week in industry news, Nestlé launched packaging for its popular cereal brand Cheerios. Meanwhile, Geostick extended capabilities with a second investment in Bobst All-in-One technology, and Eco Cortec introduced permanent ESD film powered by Nano-VpCI.
In brief: Launches and releases
Nestlé’s Cheerios introduced new packaging to emphasize its nutritional benefits, including high fiber and multigrain content. The updated design is part of a broader digital media campaign, focusing on platforms like TikTok and YouTube to boost brand awareness. The new packs will be available in UK retailers from September 2024.
Avery Dennison launched the AD Minidose U9XM Ultra High Frequency (UHF) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) high memory inlays and tags designed for small pharmaceutical and healthcare items like syringes and vials. Approved by Auburn University’s RFID Lab, the tags support source tagging, end-to-end traceability and product authentication and are compliant with ARC Category S. AD Minidose U9XM enables storage of critical data like expiry dates and batch information on the item. The NXP U9XM chip within the tags offers self-adjustment for “optimal performance and high read reliability” and is available in various memory sizes to suit different needs.
Eco Cortec, the European subsidiary of Cortec Corporation in Croatia, introduced EcoSonic VpCI-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags, which are said to be the world’s first permanent ESD film powered by Nano-VpCI with 30% post-consumer recycled content. These innovative films provide “high-performance” anti-static protection against electrostatic discharge and corrosion for sensitive electronics. The products offer a molecular corrosion inhibiting layer formed on metal substrates and do not interfere with the physical or chemical properties of electronic components. They have been developed with a high amount of post-consumer recycled content for the purpose of efficient recovery, recycling and reuse of resources.
Tuborg Bulgaria, supported by Canpack’s Quadromix technology and in collaboration with graffiti artists Arsek&Erase, launched the “Music Tilts Your World” campaign. Featuring limited-edition cans designed to evoke emotions through different music styles, the campaign aims to resonate with consumers’ emotional connections to music, “making the drinking experience unique and fun.”
In brief: Investments and advancements
Geostick Group, a European label converter, strengthened its partnership with Bobst by investing in a new Digital Master 510 All-in-One solution. The Netherlands-based company has been impressed with the performance of its previously installed Digital Master 340. The new press, offering modularity, comes with Bobst Accucheck for inline calibration and “100% quality control” to ensure fault-free label production, less waste and more sustainable operation. With this investment, Geostick expects to produce 45,000 linear meters in one day over just two shifts. This high output can be managed by a single operator overseeing the entire one-pass process.
Baumer hhs expanded its Solution Center in Krefeld-Uerdingen, Germany, adding a comprehensive training program for customers worldwide. This “state-of-the-art” facility offers practical, hands-on courses designed to enhance the skills of machine operators, service staff and other employees, helping address the industry’s skilled labor shortage. Covering 200 square meters, the center features the latest equipment for gluing and quality assurance, with live demonstrations of innovative packaging solutions and end-of-line processes. Participants gain insights into product fabrication and quality standards, earning certificates upon completion. The center also offers full guest services tailored to customer needs.
Metsä Group announced it will pilot carbon capture at the Rauma pulp mill with Andritz next year, potentially fostering a new chemical industry and enhancing Finland’s hydrogen economy. The company generates about 12 million metric tons of wood-based CO2 annually and is exploring large-scale carbon capture to create a new wood-based raw material that could replace fossil-based materials. A survey on the potential of carbon capture from bioproduct mill flue gasses will conclude this autumn.
In brief: Trade shows and awards
MA Print Products (MAPP) will showcase its print products and pressroom consumables at Labelexpo Americas 2024. The event, held from September 10–12 in Rosemont, US, invites attendees to visit MAPP’s stands for expert guidance on enhancing pressroom productivity. MAPP offers solutions from tapes and anilox rolls to web cleaning and storage solutions. A key part of MAPP’s offering is its exclusive distribution partnership with Dupont in North America, providing plate solutions to the market.
Dow announced the finalists for the 35th Packaging Innovation Awards, with winners to be revealed on October 24, 2024, at Tokyo Pack. The finalists were selected after an evaluation in June by 18 industry leaders across the packaging value chain. Winning entries will be showcased at the Tokyo Pack exhibition from October 23 to 25.
By Sichong Wang