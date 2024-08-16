Paxiom Group markets robotic case packer for pouches
16 Aug 2024 --- Val Tara, a Paxiom Group company and provider of robotic packaging equipment, has launched its PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick-and-place case packing cell. The system is designed to provide fast, accurate and efficient case packing for various products.
The PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick-and-place case packing cell features two Delta robots working in tandem to pick-and-place products into cases at high speeds. The system can handle various products, including bags, pouches, cartons and trays, making it a versatile solution for manufacturers in various industries.
Val Tara has taken a “unique” approach to case packing by introducing its PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick-and-place case packing cell. Unlike traditional case packing systems, which can be complex and expensive, Val Tara’s machine is designed to be easy to use, compact, and affordable for companies of all sizes to integrate into their packaging processes.
The company says it has created an efficient and versatile system without overcomplicating the design or requiring a large investment.
This approach sets Val Tara apart from incumbents in the case packing industry, making its PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick-and-place case packing cell an attractive option for manufacturers looking to improve their packaging operations.
“We are excited to introduce the PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick-and-place case packing cell to the market,” says Paxiom’s vice president Nicholas Taraborelli.
“This system represents the latest in packaging technology, and we are confident that it will provide our customers with the speed, accuracy and efficiency they need to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced manufacturing environment.”