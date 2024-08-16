Heineken unveils tennis-themed non-alcoholic beer packaging at 2024 US Open
16 Aug 2024 --- Heineken has announced a new initiative for its Heineken 0.0. In a nod to the 0-0 tennis score, often referred to as “love” in the sport, Heineken has transformed its Heineken 0.0 product into a visual celebration of moderation and tennis.
The limited-edition packaging, titled “L0VE.L0VE,” will be available exclusively at the 2024 US Open.
he L0VE.L0VE Heineken 0.0 cans pay homage to tennis scoring while serving as a metaphor for the growing appeal of non-alcoholic beer. With a 0.0 start, Heineken uses the line “anything is possible,” promoting the idea of choice and moderation for tennis fans and beer lovers alike.
“Heineken looks for partnerships not sponsorships, and has been a partner of the US Open for over three decades. We’re excited to reimagine and up-level this year through L0VE.L0VE with Heineken 0.0,” says Jonnie Cahillchief, marketing officer at Heineken USA.
“Our goal is to bring people to enjoy tennis together, so we’re eager to show tennis fans and beyond that moderation is cool and that whether or not they’re choosing to drink alcohol, Heineken has a brew for everyone.”
This initiative marks Heineken’s ongoing partnership with the US Open, a relationship that has spanned more than three decades. Heineken 0.0 was launched globally in 2017 and introduced to the US in 2019. The brand recognizes that people choose to avoid alcohol for several reasons, and Heineken 0.0 provides an option that “doesn’t compromise on taste or the social experience,” according to the company.
The campaign also aligns with Heineken’s commitment to responsible drinking and its dedication to creating inclusive, enjoyable experiences. It will be bolstered by a partnership with well-known tennis couple Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle.
“Tennis is a huge part of our lives, and partnering with a brand that shares our passion for the sport and moderation makes this collaboration even more meaningful. We can’t wait to experience Heineken L0VE.L0VE at the US Open with fans and show that it’s always possible to enjoy responsibly, on or off the court,” say Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle.
Throughout the duration of the tournament, August 19–September 8, fans will have ample opportunities to enjoy a refreshing beverage from the Heineken Bar to the Heineken Red Star Patio Cafe. In addition to the limited-edition packaging, Heineken Silver, a light beer with low calories and carbs, will be available on tap for the first time at the US Open.