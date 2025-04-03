DS Smith commissioned study estimates UK online retailers to deliver 6.9 billion plastic bags by 2030
A surge in online fashion retail is reversing years of progress in reducing plastic packaging, as new analysis has revealed that nearly seven billion plastic delivery bags are expected to be used in the UK in the next five years, highlighting a growing divide between e-commerce shopping and retail efforts to curb waste.
The study conducted by consultancy Development Economics and commissioned by packaging giant DS Smith reveals that the UK is the largest individual market for plastic e-commerce delivery bags among Europe’s major economies, using approximately 150 million more than Germany in the last year. Online fashion retailers delivered 941 million plastic bags to UK shoppers in 2024, equating to 2.6 million bags per day.
Stefano Rossi, divisional CEO packaging at DS Smith, says: “While online shopping has grown, e-commerce retailers lag behind high-street stores when it comes to replacing plastic bags. It will be tempting for businesses to fixate on price, but sticking with plastic comes at a cost — consumers don’t want it, and brands risk their reputation by ignoring that.”
“We think legislation can and should be more demanding of us all — phasing out certain plastics to help create a level playing field that encourages innovation, investment, and generates healthy competition to replace plastic.”
Plastic bags in e-commerce
According to the study, the number of plastic bags in use is expected to increase by 40% over the next six years, which is in line with the growth of online fashion sales. By 2030, the UK is projected to see 1.3 billion plastic delivery bags arrive at households annually, totaling an estimated 6.9 billion over five years.
The majority of these bags are not being recycled or reused. In 2023 alone, 91% of fashion e-commerce bags ended up in landfills or incinerators, equating to 857 million pieces of packaging. If trends continue, over 1 billion plastic bags will be disposed of in landfills or incinerators annually by 2030.
The study revealed that consumer sentiment supports a shift away from plastic packaging. Around 67% of British shoppers favor phasing out plastic bags where sustainable alternatives exist, while 60% prefer their orders to arrive wrapped in paper or cardboard.
Additionally, about half of UK consumers report feeling guilty about the excessive plastic packaging in their online purchases, and 46% say they would be more likely to buy from retailers using recyclable packaging.
Online fashion’s packaging shift
Some fashion brands have taken steps to meet consumer expectations for environmentally sustainable e-commerce packaging. Zalando transitioned to paper-based shipping bags made from recycled content and FSC-certified virgin fibers in 2020.
“Brands like Zalando have proved change is possible, but there is a blocker; there simply aren’t enough paper alternatives available, and our industry needs to step up to provide them,” comments Rossi.
David Fischer, director logistics sustainability and packaging at Zalando, shares that the switch from plastic to paper shipping bags has been a “game-changer.”
“However, eliminating single-use plastics remains a key obstacle to the e-commerce industry in achieving its sustainability goals. Finding the perfect solution is a complex task, especially in a landscape where more sustainable alternatives are not yet fully scalable or may not meet the minimum requirements both in terms of sustainability and operational feasibility.”
To meet consumer expectations and reduce waste, DS Smith has trained its 800 designers in circular design principles in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, helping brands evaluate their packaging based on recycled content and recyclability.