Empack 2025 live: Markem-Imaje exhibits laser printing solutions amid global transition to new barcode standard
At the ongoing Empack 2025 trade show in Den Bosch, the Netherlands, Markem-Imaje is showcasing its printing and laser solutions for the packaging industry. On the show floor, Kris Fleerackers, global account manager at Markem-Imaje, tells us how the company’s offerings support packaging companies navigate the upcoming global GS1 Digital Link barcode implementation.
GS1, the international organization that sets the standards for global consumer product barcodes, aims to fully transition the industry to digitally connected GS1 Digital Link QR code barcodes.
“The different technologies we are showcasing this year range from our inkjet printers and thermal transfer to large-character inkjets. But we are mainly presenting our lasers as we see the industry moving more and more in that direction,” Fleerackers tells Packaging Insights.
He asserts that the key industry development Markem-Imaje is currently targeting is the global shift away from conventional consumer product barcodes and toward the GS1 Digital Link digitally connected barcodes. “A lot of customers are looking into it, and it’s set to become the new standard for online printed coding by 2027”.
The company provides end-to-end solutions, which Fleerackers says, help stand out from market competitors.“That means we can print the GS1 Digital Link standard on primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging.”
“[Beyond printing], we also manage the data with our software suite, helping our customers to really track and connect their products, from the primary pack all the way to the consumer’s hands.
Industry shift toward laser
Fleerackers explains how Markem-Imaje’s printing and laser solutions can support packaging companies to meet sustainability targets and other regulatory expectations.
“By printing online you have the advantage of delivering a more sustainable solution.
“The industry trend is clearly moving toward laser. Laser is a technology that is very clean, requires almost no maintenance, and is highly reliable.”
He further says that implementing the QR code GS1 Digital Link can help customers reduce their waste “in many areas of their businesses and throughout the supply chain.”.
“This aligns perfectly with our customer needs, as they are looking for improvements, better cost of ownership, and greater efficiency. With our new range of lasers — whether CO2, fiber, or UV — we are perfectly positioned to meet the demands of industry developments.”
Discussing how the company’s printing and laser solutions can help packaging companies tackale upcoming regulatory requirements, Fleerackers says that “this is a question that a lot of customers are asking and still trying to understand..”
“When you look at the GS1 Digital Link standard, it’s somewhat similar to what we saw in the 1980s with the introduction of barcodes. While it won’t be mandatory by 2027, other regulations, like the Digital Product Passport, are emerging. Many of our customers are still figuring out how to comply with these evolving regulations. It will be very interesting to see how this develops over the next one to two years.”
Packaging industry hurdles
Markem-Imaje’s current challenges “are really those of our customers,” says Fleerackers.
He says that a key challenge the company is currently helping its consumers with is implementing the GS1 Digital Link QR code in their packaging “at the high speeds our customers require.”
“We are uniquely positioned to meet these demanding needs because we have the right technology to support them.”
“Post-COVID, we’ve seen major issues like the electronics shortage, which affected the entire industry. We also faced paper supply shortages, which were difficult to manage logistically, but we handled them quite well.”
Fleerackers asserts that “the most important reason for our success with customers is that they can come to us with any questions related to marking or coding.”
“Whether it’s primary pack printing, box coding, pallet labeling, or the entire software suite and data management around it, our customers can always come to us. That’s where we truly stand out from the rest of the market.”