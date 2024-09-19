Polytag accelerates plastic recycling in Wales with new government funding
19 Sep 2024 --- Polytag has received over £100,000 (US$132,000) from the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Centre of Excellence, funded by the Welsh Government, to install four Polytag Plastic Detection Units across the country as part of an innovation project.
By scanning Polytag’s UV watermarks affixed to packaging, the detection units gather valuable data on the types and quantities of materials being recycled at the barcode level, shedding light on the true composition of the recycling waste stream at any given time.
These Plastic Detection Units will be placed at material recovery facilities (MRFs) in Conwy, Gwynedd, Pembrokeshire and Anglesey.
Alice Rackley, CEO of Polytag, says the partnership is a “remarkable” move by the Welsh Government toward a fully circular economy.
“Wales has been leading in this space for years, and Polytag is privileged to become a bigger part of that. This fund will enable us to install our award-winning technology at four key sites that see large amounts of waste and recycling in Wales and help provide invaluable data that will enable brands to take responsibility for their packaging.”
“Originally a Welsh start-up, we are passionate about supporting like-minded businesses and government initiatives. This funding is just the first step to support the work Wales is already doing to raise recycling rates and open the door to brands who want to learn when, where and how much of its packaging is recycled.”
The Welsh government supports the “pivotal opportunity” for local businesses, policymakers and major brands to gain insights into the entire lifecycle of product packaging — from production to disposal — and to measure how much is recycled.
Informing circularity decisions
Developed in partnership with Welsh company EBS, the four new Polytag Plastic Detection Units will reveal a full picture of the recycling landscape through their strategic deployment at MRFs, which are estimated to support several progressive council districts looking to increase recycled household waste.
The funding was granted as part of an upcoming circular economy innovation project to help the Welsh public sector achieve net zero by 2030.
The Polytag project will be part of a broader initiative to invest in and “revolutionize” recycling in Wales, reducing reliance on single-use plastics and creating a circular economy.
Polytag will also work with several regional and national brands to integrate its UV watermarks with its GS1-approved consumer-facing QR codes, creating a digital trail to trace packaging throughout the recycling journey at the barcode level.
Much of the research behind the technology is conducted at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in North Wales.