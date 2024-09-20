Valmet supplies evaporator and BCTMP line to India’s JK Paper
20 Sep 2024 --- Finnish materials company Valmet will supply a new bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) and a related evaporator line to pulp and paper company JK Paper Limited’s Fort Songadh mill in India. The new BCTMP line will manufacture high-quality BCTMP pulp for lightweight coated board production.
The order was made in the second quarter of this year and is scheduled for start-up at the end of 2025.
The 400 ADMT/d BCTMP line is based on Valmet’s HT-BCTMP technology for optimized impregnation, producing pulp with high bulk and low shive content at minimum energy consumption. The line will include all main process technology for chip washing, pre-steaming, PREX impregnation, HC refining, MC bleaching, HC bleaching, LC refining, screening, reject refining, steam separation, heat recovery and pulp washing.
The delivery includes a Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) tube evaporator plant for handling the BCTMP plant liquor. It covers MVR evaporator effects, a tube concentrator, and a condensate treatment plant. The evaporator line includes Valmet’s patented Internal Condensate Treatment for producing cleaner condensate for recycling in the mill. The new line will have a design capacity of 180 tons of water per hour.
“The new BCTMP and evaporator line will play a crucial role in our production process, enabling us to meet increasing market demands while adhering to the highest quality and environmental responsibility standards,” says A.S. Mehta, President of JK Paper Limited.
“Valmet’s unique high-temperature (HT) BCTMP technology will allow us to achieve superior pulp quality and energy efficiency, ensuring that we remain competitive in the global marketplace.”
JK Paper Limited was established in 1962. It is a leading Indian producer of office papers, coated papers, writing and printing papers, and high-end packaging boards. The company has three integrated Pulp and Paper Mills: Unit JKPM at Rayagada (Odisha), Unit CPM at Songadh (Gujarat) and Unit SPM at Kagaznagar, Telangana. Its installed capacity is around 800,000 tons per annum.
“The BCTMP order from JK Paper marks a significant continuation of our cooperation. We are privileged that Valmet has been chosen to contribute to their ongoing success,” says Fredrik Willgottson, vice president of Pulp & Energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet.
“Our advanced HT-BCTMP and evaporator line technologies will enhance their production capabilities and support their efforts to minimize environmental impact through energy-efficient and resource-saving solutions.”