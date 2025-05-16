Sulapac partners with Primex to launch bio-based sheets in the US market
Material innovation company Sulapac has collaborated with Primex to introduce Prime Sulapac sheets for packaging manufacturers in the US. The material is an environmentally sustainable, bio-based alternative to traditional plastic applications.
The sheets can be used for thermoforming and a range of solutions, including packaging inserts, logistic trays, food packaging, blister cards, and point-of-sale displays.
Made from biodegradable biopolymers and wood from industrial side streams, Prime Sulapac is said to offer the aesthetic appeal of natural fibers with the strength of plastic. The material is industrially compostable, certified by BPI, and does not cause any microplastic or toxic chemical pollution.
Joona Kontinen, Sulapac’s growth and innovations manager, says: “Our key design principle is to create materials that are safe for people and the planet. To ensure this, we conduct rigorous testing — with internal standards often lightyears ahead of regulation.”
Kees Bras, vice president sales at Primex, adds: “At Primex, we believe sustainability should never mean compromise. With Prime Sulapac, we’re offering our customers a material that is as responsible as it is reliable — and as beautiful as it is biodegradable.”
Compared to other materials currently available on the market, Prime Sulapac’s natural insulating properties are said to allow for a broader processing window, reducing production complexity. Additionally, its lower thermoforming temperature requirements can lead to energy savings of up to 20% due to shorter heating times.
In a previous interview with Packaging Insights, Sulapac told us that its materials are compatible with existing plastic manufacturing equipment, making them inherently scalable, as opposed to the belief that biodegradables are only fit for some small-scale projects.