ProAmpac markets foil-free, moisture-protection film solutions
ProAmpac is launching new solutions in its Moisture Protect series, offering a range of moisture-adsorbing films that provide tailored solutions for diverse packaging applications.
The Moisture Protect series includes foil-based (MP-1000 series) and foil-free options (MP-2000 and MP-3000 series), enabling customers to choose from various options.
The solutions are designed in collaboration with Aptar CSP Technologies to enhance product protection while supporting sustainability goals.
“ProAmpac’s Moisture Protect series represents a significant step forward in flexible packaging technology,” says Samuel Kessler, senior innovation engineer for Active/Intelligent Packaging at ProAmpac.
“By expanding our offerings, we provide our customers with options that balance high-performance moisture protection with their sustainability objectives.”
The new solutions are said to streamline the packaging process by reducing inventory, improving production efficiency, and extending product shelf life. The company says the range furthermore meets consumer demand and regulatory requirements for environmentally sustainable packaging.
MP-2000 series is a foil-free option with the same moisture adsorption capacity and performance as the MP-1000 series, according to the company. The MP-3000 series, a monopolyolefin-based structure, is said to be designed for recycle-ready products and offers improved product stability compared to a regular foil-based structure.
Each solution in the Moisture Protect series integrates Aptar CSP Technologies’ 3-Phase Activ-Polymer technology into the film structure, delivering moisture protection and eliminating the need for traditional desiccant packets.