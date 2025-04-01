H&T Presspart launches snap-fit closures for the pharma market
H&T Presspart has launched the Vytal ready-to-use snap-fit closure solution for advanced therapeutics, including biologics, mAbs, and cell-based therapies. The solution addresses issues specific to complex biotherapeutics, which the company highlights as key to the pharmaceutical market.
H&T Presspart, a division of Heitkamp & Thumann Group, develops and manufactures drug delivery components and devices for the pharmaceutical industry.
Vytal is specifically designed for small- to medium-batch production of advanced therapeutics, which H&T Presspart identifies as “key drivers of global healthcare advancements.”
According to the company, the production of such complex biotherapeutics presents challenges, such as the need for specific containment requirements driven by formulations’ inherent instability.
Compatible with modern filling tech
Aseptic fillings are described as essential to ensuring the integrity and safety of therapeutic products of this type.
“We are excited to introduce Vytal to the market as a solution that addresses the unique challenges posed by advanced biologic and cell-based therapies,” says Christian Kraetzig, president at the H&T Presspart Division.
“This closure system exemplifies our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable packaging solutions that support the pharmaceutical industry’s drive toward innovation and efficiency.”
H&T Presspart adds that Vytal offers a “robust and efficient” solution to the ongoing challenges through its compatibility with modern filling technologies. This can support companies navigating the competitive pressures of the pharmaceutical market.
According to the company, Vytal was developed under the requirements of ISO 13485 and GMP Annex I.
The solution also aims to support pharmaceutical companies in accelerating their time-to-market while ensuring the necessary standards are met.