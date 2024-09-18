ProAmpac releases “industry-first” user-friendly online flexible packaging design tool
18 Sep 2024 --- ProAmpac unveils its newest version of MAKR by DASL — an online pouch configurator powered by the 3D Source Configuration Platform, enabling users to “seamlessly” design custom digital flexible packaging prototypes. Utilizing Unreal Engine, the tool improves the user interface and eases graphic development.
“MAKR by DASL revolutionizes virtual prototyping by providing a quick and easy platform to design packaging online without complicated software or external resources,” explains Sal Pellingra, vice president of global package design, applications and business development at ProAmpac.
Key features of MARK by DASL include options for customers to choose from a range of ProAmpac’s pouch, bag or food-to-go formats. They may apply specific dimensions, features, and graphics to tailor the package.
The platform also offers photorealistic prototypes. MAKR uses 3D Source’s Unreal Engine technology platform to generate lifelike images of the designed product, which can be downloaded for review or incorporated into presentations.
Lastly, the system is designed for quick turnaround, with customers receiving a physical prototype of the new design within two weeks.
Scott Sturges, CEO of 3D Source, touts MAKR as a “revolutionary leap” in packaging design. “This tool is a game-changer for the CPG packaging industry, seamlessly integrating design and virtual photography for a truly innovative experience.”
“Leveraging our 3D Source Configuration Platform built on Unreal Engine, it delivers unparalleled photorealistic customization in real-time. Fully cloud-based and accessible on any device, MAKR enables users to design, label and generate marketing-ready packaging effortlessly,” he says.
Food industry application
ProAmpac highlights a successful case application of the effectiveness of MAKR in a collaboration with Brackett’s Orchards. The Maine apple orchard company utilized the program to design packaging for a new retail product, Brackett’s Best Apple Chips.
The process started with Brackett’s selecting a package format, modifying it for the targeted size, adding a closure and then dropping in different graphic options.
The Brackett’s team reviewed several options to determine the optimum dimensions and the best graphics representing the brand and product. “MAKR brought it all together, allowing Brackett’s to bring a new product concept quickly and easily to commercialization,” ProAmpac highlights.
“As an orchardist, I am focused on growing the highest quality fruit — not on food packaging. So, when the demand for our apple chips increased, I needed a packaging expert to help get these to market,” says Josh Paulin, owner of Brackett’s Orchards.
“By utilizing MAKR by DASL, our ideas came to life, and we easily created package designs and evaluated artwork ideas. From concept to design to prototype testing, ProAmpac shortened the product launch from what I thought would be many months to weeks. We’re thrilled to have our newly designed Brackett’s Best Apple Chips packaging thanks to our collaboration with ProAmpac.”
In other activities, ProAmpac commercialized its fiber-based ProActive Recyclable RP-1050 product line. Initially launched in North America, RP-1050 has experienced commercial success, replacing traditional film overwrap with a fiber-based curbside recyclable option.