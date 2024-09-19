PulPac and PA Consulting unveil Dry Molded Fiber bottle caps in Bottle Collective trials
19 Sep 2024 --- PulPac and PA Consulting have introduced Dry Molded Fiber bottle caps as a viable alternative to traditional plastic caps. The innovation is currently being tested with the Bottle Collective.
The introduction of fiber-based caps represents an opportunity for brand owners to increase the fiber content in packaging, helping reduce their environmental footprint. It marks the first phase of innovations in fiber-based caps and closures that PulPac and PA Consulting plan to introduce.
“With our latest innovation in bottle caps, we’re enabling the creation of entire bottles made from Dry Molded Fiber technology, offering a sustainable and scalable alternative to single-use packaging,” says Jamie Stone, design, innovation and sustainability expert at PA Consulting.
PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology is well-suited for a variety of caps and closures, enabling brands to meet their sustainability targets by aiming for over 95% fiber-based content in the final product, including caps and closures without sacrificing functionality.
“We are just scratching the surface of this technology’s potential. Dry Molded Fiber products can be part of people’s lives in many ways, from a morning coffee on-the-go to preparing the family dinner or serving a drink to long-awaited guests. Dry Molded Fiber can enhance these moments with sustainable, high-performing packaging solutions,” says Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac.
The Bottle Collective — which includes key industry players such as Diageo, Logoplaste, Haleon and Sanofi — was co-founded by PulPac and PA Consulting to accelerate the market adoption of Dry Molded Fiber bottles, with plans to scale by 2025.
Philip Fawcus, sustainable materials expert at PA Consulting, shares: “This bottle cap is not only a milestone in sustainable packaging but also a testament to the versatility and scalability of the Dry Molded Fiber technology.”
“As the demand for sustainable packaging solutions continues to grow, we are proud to partner with PulPac and to remain at the forefront of providing innovative alternatives that meet both environmental and market needs.”