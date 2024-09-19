Sonoco switches out metal components for paper across Marigold Health Foods food packaging
19 Sep 2024 --- Sonoco has released fully recyclable packaging for various natural, plant-based food products under Marigold Health Foods. The user-friendly solution ensures that consumers can curbside recycle the packaging after consumption.
The EnviroCan paper bottom, part of the new design, ensures food safety and shelf life performance by providing an oxygen and moisture barrier.
Marigold’s new packaging boasts a lower environmental footprint than other rigid packaging types, made primarily from sustainably sourced paperboard and secondary materials such as an aluminum seal and a low-density PE lid.
With more than a 20% reduction in packaging weight, the brand has been able to significantly decrease its transport fuel consumption.
The new packaging was developed in a process spanning two years. The previous packaging, which featured a cardboard body with a metal base, presented recycling challenges.
Switching out metal can end
By investing in new machinery, Marigold has replaced the metal end with Sonoco’s paper-based alternative, resulting in a next-generation, all-paper body and base.
Specifically, the can-body is made from 95% paper primarily sourced from recycled materials (60% post-consumer recycled fiber). The remaining 5% of the packaging consists of an inner liner, which is essential for protecting the product.
The new packaging is now available in most UK supermarkets — and it includes the latest OPRL recycling logo to help UK consumers recycle their packaging correctly.
Sonoco highlights this upgrade meets the requirements for key UK and European packaging and recycling regulations.
Marigold’s repackaged plant-based range includes nutritional yeast known as Engevita, bouillon, gravy, stock cubes, sauces and plant-based meat and fish alternatives.
Paper packaging proliferates
Previously, international tea and herb drinks brand Twinings & Co. selected Sonoco’s paper bottom EnviroCan for its new powdered drink, Twinings Thé Latté, launched in France.
Sonoco’s range of paper solutions also includes packaging for French ethical cosmetic brand Respectueuse, which launched a product line of deodorants using Sonoco’s fully recyclable, rigid paper EnviroStick packaging. The EnviroStick is composed of recycled cardboard.
Plant-based packaging is steadily keeping on its growth path across sectors this year, with other new advances including biodegradable barrier coatings and packaging upcycled from “second harvest” materials.