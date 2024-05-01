PulPac joins paper consulting group to extend industry and customer network
01 May 2024 --- PulPac has joined the not-for-profit print and paper advocacy group Two Sides as a new member. The UK-based Two Sides campaign is a collaboration of companies from sectors including forestry, pulp and paper manufacturing, packaging, inks, pre-press, press, finishing, publishing, printing, envelopes and postal operators.
PulPac’s market developer, Sara Fransson, tells Packaging Insights that when working in the ever-changing packaging landscape, especially within the field of fiber packaging, it is beneficial to possess “excellent” knowledge of the entire industry to keep up with customers and industry leaders.
“This enables us to offer our customers the best services and solutions possible. PulPac values the offerings from Two Sides, which track myths and facts about forestry and deforestation, the recyclability of paper and fibers, the circular economy and paper production,” asserts Fransson.
“PulPac and Two Sides will learn from each other in the field of fiber packaging, sharing knowledge and resources with the network and on a broader scale as well, hoping to influence even more companies within the packaging field to offer truly sustainable solutions.”
Extending sustainability
PulPac aims to be at the forefront of sustainability in all parts of the value chain for Dry Molded Fiber value chain, asserts Fransson.
“To get expertise and knowledge shared from Two Sides, where a lot of well-known companies have been members for many years, is, of course, very valuable.”
“PulPac values collaboration and communication within the field of sustainable packaging, a value that we share with Two Sides and the other member companies, and this will drive the market and general knowledge forward, with the aim of a more circular economy and less greenwashing,” she adds.
Aligning with regulations
The interest in truly sustainable packaging solutions constantly grows worldwide, stresses Fransson.
“We are always keen to keep up with current market trends and developments to serve our customers with the best possible solutions.”
“Replacing single-use plastics with Dry Molded Fiber products is of significant interest to many companies that have identified the need to offer their customers sustainable packaging products, as well as the value of being at the forefront of the shift toward a more circular economy,” explains Fransson.
“The demand is, of course, dependent on and affected by current developments in rules and regulations, such as PPWR in the EU and EPR in the US. As a global technology provider, we ensure to align our offering with these kinds of directives.”
Ian Bates, partnership director for Two Sides UK, adds: “We’re really pleased to welcome PulPac as a partner of Two Sides. Working with PulPac, innovators in the molded fiber industry will help us communicate the great sustainable story of fiber-based packaging. We look forward to working with PulPac moving forward.”
By Natalie Schwertheim