Novolex invests in US reusable specialist Ozzi for closed-system environments
01 May 2024 --- Novolex is investing in US-based reusable systems and container brand Ozzi. Eco-Products, a Novolex business unit, will help accelerate Ozzi’s portfolio growth.
Novolex has not disclosed any financial details, a spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
Ozzi products and solutions are specifically designed for closed-system environments, including colleges and universities, corporate campuses, military bases and hospitals, where the company has emerged as a leading solution partner in over 400 campus dining environments.
“We have seen significant growth in market demand for effective reusable solutions,” says Tom Wright, Ozzi’s CEO and founder.
Market researcher Ipsos recently found that an average of 85% of people polled worldwide support a ban on single-use plastics. Reusables are well-positioned for closed-system foodservice environments where consumer convenience and proximity to dedicated return receptacles optimize product return and reuse.
“Over the past 11 years, we have developed an industry-leading approach to offering reusable packaging systems at scale, and we are incredibly excited to partner with Novolex and Eco-Products to help accelerate our growth in the years ahead,” adds Wright.
The Ozzi solution features an innovative container collection and tracking system. The company’s O2GO containers are equipped with barcode technology that facilitates tracking and is designed to integrate with meal plan systems.
The system works independently and can be integrated with leading campus meal plan systems, including AI consulting company Atrium and integrated technology provider CBORD.
Global reuse support
Ozzi products and solutions include O2GO containers, cups and cutlery, the company’s Drop N’Go Collection Systems, the Ozzi Automated Collection Machine and a Kitchen Collection of racks, baskets and other equipment to support washing, sanitizing, drying and storing returned reusables. The O2GO containers have been third-party tested and are certified to perform for more than 1,000 washes.
Earlier this month, Ozzi announced a partnership with Atrium, a cloud-based campus card management solution for campus systems that enables Ozzi systems to interface with GrubHub, Dining Sidekick by Aramark, Everyday by Sodexo and other similar platforms.
“We view reusable packaging as a critical offering in the range of sustainable packaging choices available to the market,” says Ian Jacobson, president of Eco-Products.
“An item’s recyclability, compostability or reusability hinges on the design decisions and infrastructure that support the product through its full life cycle. We have been impressed by Ozzi’s ability to support industry-leading levels of reuse, and are excited to combine their technology with the zero waste expertise of the Eco-Products sales organization.”
While demand for reusables continues to grow across the US, there are also increasing opportunities for reusable solutions in Canada and Europe, where restrictions on single-use plastic foodservice packaging are driving urgency for reusable solutions.
By Natalie Schwertheim