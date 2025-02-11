QR Squared introduces next-gen QR codes to replace packaging barcodes
Polytag Group launched QR Squared, a digital service to help brands future-proof their packaging through certified QR codes. Powered by GS1 standards, the platform offers a solution to generate and download Digital Link QR codes across various industries.
QR Squared aims to facilitate the transition from traditional barcodes to 2D barcodes, catering to enterprise businesses and emerging brands. The QR codes are compatible with retailer checkout systems while providing direct-to-consumer access to brand and product information.
Alice Rackley, CEO of QR Squared, tells Packaging Insights: “With brand loyalty increasingly difficult to maintain in today’s market, brands are prioritizing meaningful consumer experiences. QR Squared helps brands boost loyalty by building connections through product storytelling, sustainability initiatives, and exclusive offers.”
“This will be beneficial for sectors like F&B and pharmaceuticals, where provenance and authenticity are essential, and will become particularly important as companies prepare for the upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP) requirements.”
Meeting DPP regulation
Set to begin in 2027, the EU will mandate DPP, requiring brands to provide comprehensive and easily accessible product information to enhance consumer transparency.
QR Squared service includes an analytics dashboard that allows brands to track the performance of their on-pack QR codes. It supports batch-level inventory management and allows the integration of expiry dates and serial numbers.
“QR Squared enables brands to embed DPP information directly into their packaging, using GS1-enabled QR codes. This ensures immediate compliance with evolving global regulations while offering consumers a way to access verified product details in the supermarket and at home,” says Rackley.
“QR codes are already rehauling packaging design and becoming a part of the circular economy. With differing legislative changes affecting UK brands who operate within the EU coming into effect, QR codes are the answer.”
Transforming pack engagement
QR Squared attempts to address complex supply chain challenges with its innovation. A 2024 survey by Innova Market Insights found that 47% of respondents are familiar with QR codes, making them one of the most recognized packaging technologies.
“Businesses can track regional trends in scan activity, allowing them to adjust campaigns based on location-specific interest. Brands can keep their content forever relevant without requiring lengthy and costly packaging changes. For retailers, the benefits can include improved inventory management and more precise stock control, ” shares Rackley.
By owning the domain within QR code URLs, brands can leverage real-time engagement information to improve marketing efforts. The platform enables brands to create and manage customized landing page content. Moreover, it also aims to provide the flexibility to update and modify landing pages in real time, even after products have been labeled.
“QR Squared simplifies this shift by offering dual coding, allowing brands to integrate both a standard barcode and a QR code on their packaging, bringing compatibility with existing retail systems while future-proofing for the next generation of checkout technology. QR Squared also provides guidance for optimizing QR code usage, including printing details and the required ‘quiet zone,’ to ensure brands remain GS1 compliant,” she concludes.