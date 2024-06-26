Quadpack expands Creative Hub in the US to provide personalized personal care packaging
26 Jun 2024 --- Quadpack is expanding its Creative Hub to the US to provide packaging innovation for the beauty industry.
The hub is already established in Europe. Its team includes market researchers, designers and engineers who collaborate with partners in “diverse areas of specialization.” The US team is establishing new American partnerships alongside its European counterparts.
“The Creative Hub is all about collaboration to bring amazing innovations to market because you’re better when you work together. We take expertise and value, wherever it is, and plug it into the innovation process,” the director of Market Development, Pierre-Antoine Henry, who heads up the Creative Hub, tells Personal Care Insights.
“There is a process to innovate, to address pain points, add value and give life to a concept. The Creative Hub focuses on connecting the user experience with functionality, involving the entire eco-system where needed.”
Fulfilling “unmet needs”
Quadpack believes the Creative Hub generates “unique” value by fulfilling “unmet needs” or creating “new demand” by improving on what already exists.
“It is an open innovation platform embracing the whole packaging ecosystem,” continues Henry.
“By engaging brands during the R&D process, we are creating a community of Quadpack ‘influencers,’ who have access to a constant flow of value-added innovations that benefit consumers. It’s our way of bringing competitive value to brands, to help them bring the hottest thing to market.”
Pre-launch involvement allows brands to launch innovations without the capex involved in bespoke solutions. Additionally, early feedback ensures that new concepts align with their audience and brand equity.
The Creative Hub will showcase themed roadshows and tailored presentations to demonstrate how brands can adopt it to help them deliver on claims. The first US roadshow, focused on cosmeceuticals, was held in May.
Anthony Le Minoux, VP of Quadpack Americas, says: “It was a resounding success, giving us some great feedback on over 20 brand new concepts. We are excited to share this capability with our key clients and help them stay ahead in the game. We encourage them to challenge us and see the magic that comes out of it.”
Designing cosmetic packaging
Earlier this month, Personal Care Insights spoke to Quadpack about its latest dispensing systems for cosmetics and the different packing types it launched within the category at Cosmetic Business in Munich, Germany.
Skin Care packaging has been Quadpack’s core business from its conception and remains so today, accounting for approximately 70% of its total revenue. Its makeup packaging components can be mixed, matched and decorated for a bespoke look. The company believes this strategy allows customers to respond to market demand on time and on-trend.
By Sabine Waldeck