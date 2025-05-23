Albéa equips dermo-cosmetic company with recyclable makeup remover solution
Albéa Tubes has supplied Laboratoires SVR, a French dermo-cosmetic company, with recyclable and lightweight packaging for its Sensifine Makeup Remover Balm.
The product features Albéa Tubes’ (RE)flex sleeve and the EcoFusion Top, which merges the head and cap into a single component. The packaging solution, produced at Albéa Tubes’ Lubna plant in Poland, allows over 80% weight reduction compared to standard caps.
The makeup packaging contains over 95% polyethylene, and the (RE)flex sleeve is designed for recycling in HDPE-colored recycling streams. Association of Plastic Recyclers and RecyClass recognize the solution as recyclable.
The (RE)flex sleeve also gives a metallic effect to the tube for a premium look.
Personal-planet care
Laboratoires SVR’s balm is designed to “transform” cleansing routines with its balm-in-oil texture and coconut scent.
It is made with nine ingredients that focus on reducing irritation caused by daily life. It can remove waterproof makeup and aims to leave the skin clean and hydrated. It also offers makeup removal effectiveness for sensitive and reactive skin types.
“This solution not only strengthens shelf visibility and consumer curiosity but also underscores SVR and Albéa’s sustainable engagements,” says Albéa.
“The partnership continues to lead the way in responsible packaging solutions, aligning with their shared vision for a more sustainable future.”
Sustainable personal care packaging is increasing as consumers demand eco-friendly alternatives. Innovations include using recyclable content, reusable packaging, or biodegradable materials.
Recently, Eastman and SUQQU partnered to use Eastman’s Cristal One copolyester as the primary material in the beauty brand’s setting powder compact. Aquapak developed a dissolvable, nonwoven wipe material using its Hydropol polymer that dissolves in water without forming microplastics or contributing to sewer blockages.