ProAmpac supplies garden care brand with curbside recyclable packaging
ProAmpac has partnered with ScottsMiracle-Gro to create a fiber-based, curbside recyclable bag for its brand, O.M. Scott & Sons, which produces natural grass seed, clover seed, and grass food products.
ProAmpac’s paper-based Pro-Evo Recyclable SOS Bags offer moisture protection, eliminating the need for multilayer plastic films conventionally used in garden care products.
Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of Global Product Development and Innovation at ProAmpac, says: “ScottsMiracle-Gro sought a packaging solution that protects the O.M. Scott & Sons products while enhancing sustainability for consumers.”
“Our curbside recyclable Pro-Evo SOS Bags, built with enhanced moisture protection and durability, deliver branding impact required for lawn care products.”
Ray Severa, a packaging engineer with ScottsMiracle-Gro who led the O.M. Scott & Sons packaging initiative, adds: “The transition to Pro-Evo Recyclable Bags has been smooth and successful. These bags run efficiently in our production process, deliver the durability we need, and align with our focus on environmentally responsible packaging.”
ProAmpac offers flexible packaging solutions for various products. Recently, it launched new solutions in its Moisture Protect series, a range of moisture-absorbing films, and released the Butter Fresh Parchment. This foil-paper-based protective wrap maintains freshness and reduces air exposure.
This month, ProAmpac partnered with the University of Illinois-Chicago, US, to integrate expertise from students into its operations. This collaboration is said to support the company’s commitment to talent development while driving innovation and advancing packaging solutions.