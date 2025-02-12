James Cropper collaborates with whisky brand to create recyclable packaging
James Cropper has developed a new whiskey bottle wrap for Bruichladdich Distillery that merges “tradition with forward-think innovation.” The molded pulp wrap was designed for Bruichladdich’s Luxury Redefined range of 18-, 21-, and 30-year-old whiskies.
According to James Cropper, this packaging is “a first” for the spirits industry, with a lightweight, colored bottle wrap that incorporated detailed design and finishing techniques, including embossing and debossing. Made from fresh fiber, the wrap is lighter than traditional tin packaging while maintaining strength and durability.
It also eliminates the need for glue, using a single front-facing clasp, making it recyclable in household recycling streams.
Heather Allen, packaging designer at James Cropper, says: “Blending heritage with a modern twist is something that really interests me as a designer. One of the most important things we do when taking on a new project is researching the background of the brand. That means we can incorporate heritage elements with innovation to tell the story that the brand wants to tell.”
“The nature of the design means you can see the top, and it almost acts like a decanter. This is a pack made essentially out of many of the same materials as a flat sheet of paper.”
Balancing sustainability and luxury
James Cropper, Bruichladdich Distillery, and design agency Thirst collaborated on the development process. Beyond aesthetic and quality expectations, the design also aimed to ensure sustainability by reducing packaging.
Through its “One Tin Lighter” initiative, Bruichladdich Distillery has removed its tin secondary packaging from its core single malt lines. The company says that even though tin is recyclable, its sustainability credentials have come under the microscope owing to the emissions created when producing and transporting it.
“I think the balance between sustainability and luxury packaging is one the industry has to be careful with,” says Stefan Pryor, head of projects and design at James Cropper.
“That’s where customer relations come to the forefront because a company like Bruichladdich takes sustainability seriously, but they also know the value of their product and all the craftsmanship that goes into producing it, which has to be reflected in the packaging.”
“Our team includes experts on tool building, color science, materials, fiber, and more. We constantly innovate the different fibers we use, ranging from cellulose, virgin, fresh fiber, all the way through to recycled denim, cotton, and, of course, coffee cups.”