Exotec launches updated robotic system for warehouse packaging ease
Exotec has released an updated version of its Skypod robots to reduce reliance on conveyors, sorters, external storage, and packing stations. The France-based warehouse robotics provider says the updated robots include functions like integrated buffer systems, improved sequencing, and pick-and-pack solutions.
According to the company, the redesign improves a workstation’s throughput by 50% and increases storage density by up to 30%, enabling more packages to be stored in the warehouse.
The robots incorporate packing as an integrated part of the picking process, directly placing products into containers, removing the need for manual packing stations. Additionally, the robot systems include an integrated buffer that stores preparation for completed or semi-completed orders inside the racks ready for outbound, reducing the need for staging areas of external buffering systems.
Romain Moulin, CEO and co-founder of Exotec, says: “We’re already seeing our customers reimagine their entire supply chain around the transformative capabilities of this innovation, from combining case and each picking operations to leveraging outbound sequencing to improve transportation costs.”
The robots are also said to feature “perfect” sequencing, meaning they use strict outbound sequencing prior to ejecting orders. They also enable precise loading of pallets, containers, or trucks based on delivery routes, store planograms, or other unloading requirements.
Exotec has over 20 projects worldwide, totaling US$400 million to customers including Oxford Industries, Grainger, and E. Leclerc.
Smoothing supply chain processes
Cutting supply chain processes down is essential for packaging manufacturers who need to meet product and shipping targets. Smoothing manufacturing processes can result in faster, more agile supply chains — easing product creation and distribution.
In a similar development, KHS equipped Coca-Cola’s factory in Knetzgau, Germany, with its InnoPET Blomax V stretch blow molding machinery, which features near-infrared radiation and double gate technology. The beverage giant aimed to improve its supply chain efficiency with updated technology and increase energy efficiency by conserving energy, water, and materials.