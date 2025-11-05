Recyda join forces with SAP to tackle PPWR data reporting challenges
Key takeaways
- Recyda partners with SAP to provide sustainability data for packaging companies, helping them navigate the PPWR.
- The collaboration enhances SAP Responsible Design and Production by outlining up-to-date recyclability rules and streamlining packaging assessments.
- The integration aims to support proactive packaging design choices, reduce EPR fees, and improve sustainability reporting.
Recyda, a provider of packaging sustainability software, has partnered with SAP, a Germany-based software company, to provide sustainability data for packaging companies. The collaboration integrates the specialized assessment capabilities of Recyda into SAP Responsible Design and Production.
The partnership aims to address the regulatory challenges businesses face in preparing for the EU‘s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). The companies share that the primary challenge lies in “managing the vast amount of specific packaging data required for accurate assessment across a fragmented regulatory landscape.”
Recyda assists users in analyzing portfolio-wide performance and generating evaluations with reporting. The company suggests that the need for accurate, granular assessment will remain.
Christian Knobloch, CEO at Recyda, says: “The PPWR turns recyclability from a sustainability goal into an urgent financial and compliance requirement. Companies need to assess their packaging performance today.”
“What many businesses underestimate is the depth of the data required. It’s far more than a simple checklist, especially since teams must manage different rules for every market they sell in. This level of complexity quickly overwhelms internal resources relying on manual spreadsheets.”
Assessing recyclability
Recyda is enriching SAP Responsible Design and Production with up-to-date international recyclability rules. The collaboration aims to enable brands to make proactive design choices and navigate the complex regulatory landscape.
Recyda notes the integration allows streamlining the process of assessing packaging recyclability against “varying and deep national rules across the EU.” It also provides accurate data to support the company’s forecasting and to reduce EPR fees by improving packaging design based on regulatory feedback.
Furthermore, the integration eliminates silos by feeding recyclability metrics directly into existing SAP workflows for product development, procurement, and sustainability reporting.
More companies are exploring smart solutions to improve their packaging design processes. Last year, Mars partnered with the US-based engineering software company Ansys to adopt simulation software. The collaboration aimed to minimize the need for extensive physical testing during the R&D processes through digital means.