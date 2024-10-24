Redysign spotlights research achievements in lignocellulosic packaging for fresh meat
The European Redysign project, funded by the Circular Bio-Based Europe Joint Undertaking (CBE JU) and coordinated by research organization Tecnalia, has completed its first year, making progress toward developing a circular, bio-based alternative for fresh meat packaging using lignocellulosic materials.
The project, aimed at producing “sustainable, recyclable and smart” fiber-based packaging, brought together 13 partners for the project’s third consortium meeting in Tallinn, Estonia. The event focused on evaluating the outcomes from the past six months, discussing challenges and aligning the path forward with industrial requirements.
Last year, Redysign received €4.4 million (US$4.75 million) of CBE JU funding as part of its grant agreements to create wood-based fresh meat packaging containing sensors to prevent the premature food spoilage, along with an efficient process for recycling the packaging.
The CBE JU interim executive director Nicoló Giacomuzzi-Moore says: “I am also very pleased that, with these agreements, we are able to strengthen some areas such as the production of smart food packaging and alternative bio-based platform chemicals.”
Achievements from the first year
Redysign has made progress in developing new production technologies for the packaging’s key wood-based components — such as tray, barrier coating, pad and film — through collaboration with the consortium members.
One of the highlights of the year has been improving wood fiber processing, particularly in reducing energy consumption and water usage. This progress stems from the development of high consistency functionalization of fibers. The initiative has also advanced the bio-based product formula for film-tray adhesion.
Next to fiber development, the project has improved the traceability of fiber-based packaging. Three key improvements have been achieved in this area include: the successful testing of spoilage sensor materials and substrates, the establishment of a system for detecting traceability markers and contaminants, as well as initially identifying markers to enable efficient post-use sorting of the materials.
Redysign has been evaluating the environmental aspects of its packaging innovations using Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), which has been a critical step. This includes defining the process flow for each innovation and conducting an initial screening of the substances expected in the manufacturing phase.
The team has also established a baseline for the LCA hotspot analysis, which can compare the environmental impacts of current packaging solutions with Redysign’s alternatives. Data collection is ongoing to complete the life cycle inventories, focusing on mass and energy use.