Reusable packaging in Hong Kong: Start-ups rush to provide alternatives as legislation closes in
ReCube, a Hong Kong-based food packaging and tableware rental service start-up, is highlighting the potential and importance of eliminating single-use products in Asian countries. ReCube’s business model revolves around reusable meal boxes and cups. The company is partnered with 32 restaurants and rewards customers for returning containers through an app.
Kelvin Tsui, co-founder and CEO of ReCube, tells Packaging Insights: “We aim to integrate our services into everyday life, making sustainable choices convenient and accessible for everyone in Hong Kong.”
“We have our own ReCoin reward program to encourage reuse through rewards and discounts. Our broader vision also involves collaborating with different stakeholders, including NGOs, F&B, corporate and government that facilitate a zero-waste takeaway culture.”
The start-up has been selected as a finalist for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2024 in the “sustainability” category. The recognition reflects the growing momentum toward sustainable packaging, with businesses and governments at the forefront of the effort as food delivery and takeaway consumption continues to surge across East Asia.
Expanding partnerships
Since its founding, ReCube claims its service has maintained a 98% return rate, preventing the disposal of more than 15,000 single-use containers.
ReCube has expanded its partnerships to include universities and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, where its rental service is being introduced in canteens.
“To encourage restaurants to adopt sustainable practices, we focus on demonstrating the long-term cost benefits and competitive advantage of being environmentally conscious. We offer tailored solutions that integrate into existing operations, minimizing disruption while maximizing impact,” says Tsui.
Although the concept is still gaining traction, Tsui believes that with continued advocacy, innovation and collaboration, the regional market can adopt a circular economy in the future.
Earlier this year, the Hong Kong SAR passed legislation prohibiting the sale and distribution of single-use plastics within the food service industry.
This week marked the conclusion of the six-month adaptation period for the new regulations concerning single-use plastic containers, cups and cutlery. The Environmental Protection Department has issued reminders to businesses, urging them to ensure full compliance with the legal requirements.
“The future of reusable packaging in East Asia is promising, as more consumers and businesses recognize the environmental and economic benefits. It’s an exciting time for change, and ReCube is eager to play a leading role in this transformation.”
Government’s push for sustainable delivery
The growing food delivery sector in East Asia has significantly increased the demand for food contact materials, particularly plastic packaging.
In South Korea, the Seoul city government also teamed up with Delivery Hero Korea, the operator of delivery app Yogiyo, the Korea Franchise Association and Itgreen, a company specializing in reusable containers, to launch a project that promotes reusable containers.
The initiative focused on 100 popular restaurants in the city. Customers could choose to receive their meals in reusable containers via Yogiyo’s deliveries. The containers provided by Itgreen will be collected and cleaned after use and then prepared for future orders.
Continuing the progress, the Seoul city government joined hands with four popular food delivery service operators to expand the number of partner restaurants to up to 500.
Solution for disposable food packaging
In mainland China, according to a recent study, the rise of delivery services has intensified since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an explosion in disposable plastic use.
Addressing this issue, Chinese companies are also moving toward more sustainable solutions. Laigewan (Bring a Bowl), a blockchain technology firm, has developed a comprehensive platform that focuses on reusability. This system connects restaurants, customers and cleaning companies through its platform, offering a process to reduce single-use food packaging.
Merchants begin by placing orders for reusable food packaging and tableware through the Laigewan online platform. The platform dispatches the requested containers from its warehouse and delivers them directly to the merchant.
After receiving delivery food orders, restaurants would hand out the meal to customers. After the meal is finished, users can return the container and receive their deposit refund while earning reward points. Upon notification that the used container is ready for collection, the cleaning company would pick up the items for cleaning and dispatching.