Rice husk packaging: Oryzite CEO spotlights novel plastic substitute
Oryzite is a novel plastic substitute material created through the valorization of rice husks, a by-product of rice cultivation. Oryval is its compound, which was developed specifically to target the packaging industry with offerings such as trays, pallets and cosmetic containers. Packaging Insights speaks to Iban Ganduxé, CEO of Oryzite, about the new material and its qualities.
“Oryzite employs a patented process that transforms rice husks through temperature, pressure and enzymes into a unique thermoplastic material,” he says.
“Unlike other materials, Oryzite easily integrates into products for packaging and automotive applications, with specific compounds such as Oryval and Massopolen-Zyt. It not only reduces plastic content and CO2 emissions but also maintains the efficiency and durability of conventional plastics.”
Ganduxé highlights that Oryzite contributes to the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan with its 43% biogenic carbon content. “This allows for a reduction in fossil plastic usage and CO2 emissions across multiple sectors, aligning with the EU’s sustainability objectives.”
Industry applications
According to the CEO, Oryzite has garnered strong interest in sectors such as packaging.
“Oryval, designed for packaging, provides a solution that meets the demands of companies looking to reduce fossil plastic use. Our new Coloryze MB, a carbon sink color masterbatch, has been an innovative option for reducing environmental impact in these sectors,” Ganduxé explains.
“Oryzite is designed to seamlessly integrate into conventional production equipment without the need for new technology investments. Both Oryval and Massopolen-Zyt (for the automotive industry) work optimally in standard extrusion and molding processes. Coloryze MB offers an easy way to incorporate color and reduce carbon footprints in a single application.”
Ganduxé states that Oryzite is not only a sustainable alternative, but also a practical and accessible solution.
Rice husks utilization
The company’s production is based in the Ebro Delta, located in the Catonia region of Spain. It collaborates with the Montsià Rice Cooperative, a local agriculture cooperative with over 20,000 hectares of rice cultivation.
“Oryzite emerged as the European response to the urgent need to reduce fossil plastics and CO2 emissions. We harness this non-edible, renewable resource by transforming the husks into a thermoplastic material,” comments Ganduxé.
More than ten years of research and product development made the offering possible.
“With a stable and scalable production, Oryzite offers industries a solid and sustainable option, backed by advanced technology and European certification.”
He says developing Oryzite involved overcoming “complex technical challenges to ensure its stability and applicability across various sectors.”
“With compounds like Oryval, Oryzite has demonstrated its versatility and high performance in industrial environments. Our approach has been to adapt and optimize this material to meet the high standards of efficiency and sustainability required by these industries.”