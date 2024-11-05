UPM Raflatac launches washoff linerless labels for reusable food containers
UPM Raflatac has expanded its direct thermal linerless label portfolio with the introduction of OptiCut WashOff, a new label solution designed for returnable and reusable plastic food containers, including PP, high-density PE and PET crates used in food logistics.
The OptiCut WashOff label offers “excellent” washability and separates easily from containers without leaving adhesive residue, ensuring compatibility with both industrial washing systems and household washing machines.
“As retailers, Horeca and logistics companies are increasingly shifting toward returnable and reusable containers. With the largest global distribution network for direct thermal linerless products, we are proud to now offer our partners the OptiCut WashOff label,” says Andoni Rodriguez, director, business segment logistics, retail, office and linerless at UPM Raflatac.
Reusable and returnable containers are emerging as a key solution for reducing single-use products. The outlook for reusable packaging in East Asia is especially promising, as a growing number of businesses recognize its environmental and economic benefits.
In line with UPM Raflatac’s sustainability goals, all products in the OptiCut linerless portfolio are certified as carbon neutral by the Climate Impact Partners.
Packaging Insights spoke earlier to Robert Taylor, sustainability director at UPM Raflatac, about the recent positive development in sustainable packaging design.