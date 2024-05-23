Roambee “revolutionizes” parcel logistics with smart label innovation
23 May 2024 --- Roambee is launching the “world’s first true 5G GPS peel-and-ship” smart label for the logistics industry. The 4 x 6-inch smart label offers a “revolutionary” barcode-like user experience, leveraging advanced 5G, GPS and NIST-calibrated sensors for temperature, humidity, shock and light.
The smart label is designed for single-journey applications and its disposability provides businesses with “unprecedented” real-time visibility into secondary distribution networks, direct-to-customer deliveries and end-to-end product flow insights, where traditional reusable trackers fall short, asserts Roambee.
Through integration with the company’s cutting-edge unified visibility platform, the solution offers accurate and timely insights into ETA, quality and security of shipments across the entire supply chain.
“Roambee’s smart label and platform revolutionize product delivery to third-party destinations,” says Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee.
“They boost retail forecasting with precise product flow insights and issue critical alerts for time-critical component deliveries, ensuring necessary site services are promptly activated upon arrival. The technology also streamlines cross-border logistics, offering automated, physical and electronic proof of delivery.”
“With its wide-ranging applications for direct customer deliveries and secondary and tertiary distribution networks, Roambee seizes a first-mover advantage in a market opportunity exceeding US$65 billion.”
Simple application
The label’s peel-and-ship experience is comparable to using a barcode label but eliminates the need for printers.
Furthermore, global connectivity through 5G offers flexibility in updating tracking frequencies to suit various logistical needs. Its NIST-calibrated temperature sensors ensure pharma-grade compliance for live tracking with minimal variance, explains Roambee.
The label can track shipments of any size or type, including FTLs, FCLs, LTLs, LCLs and parcels, emphasizing its suitability for the whole supply chain. A peel-to-activate mechanism after sticking it on the load guarantees activation, says the company.
The smart label conforms to standard shipping label dimensions for seamless unification with shipping labels. The shipper can affix a shipping label to Roambee’s smart label. It also negates the need for customs declarations and streamlining logistics processes.
Roambee’s smart label marks a “significant” milestone in the evolution of logistics and supply chain management. By offering an “unmatched” level of real-time visibility and shipment control, the company says it reaffirms its position as a leader in logistics innovation.
Industry “game-changer”
The solution is designed to cater to the needs of Global 2000 Enterprises, including third-party logistics, addressing the crucial demand for real-time visibility into time-sensitive and high-value shipments across local and global customer locations, regardless of the transportation mode or the distribution leg.
Gurpreet Singh, logistics project manager at Mondelēz International, comments: “Mondelēz is highly quality-driven when it comes to catering to high customer-service standards which includes its logistics and cold chain operations. Forecasting On-Time, In-Full and Quality of goods deliveries is thus key to our efficient transportation fulfillment operations.”
“Roambee’s supply chain intelligence, powered by its smart label technologies, enables us to analyze and respond to real-time and historical trends by lane, transporter, seasonality and more to ensure the availability of quality products on shelf.”
Atsushi Tsuchiya, senior expert for Digital R&D at Japan-based delivery service company Yamato Transport, adds: “At Yamato Transport, we ship upward of 2.3 billion parcels annually. The introduction of Roambee’s smart label is a potential game-changer in our efforts to safely deliver our customers’ important packages.”
“This infrastructure-free application can allow our B2B customers to effortlessly and cost-effectively track and trace packages. The innovation eliminates the typical deployment challenges associated with visibility solutions, revolutionizing parcel logistics.”
Meanwhile, Reelables unveiled its latest breakthrough in logistics technology — the active Bluetooth 4 x 8 inch shipping label, automating data collection for real-time inventory audits by offering precise piece-level monitoring without additional software integration.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim