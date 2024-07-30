Robotics and automation: Coesia acquisition targets rising North American demand
30 Jul 2024 --- Coesia, a global leader in advanced industrial and packaging solutions, has acquired a minority share in PWR (Packaging with Robots) to provide full-line automated packaging solutions based on robotics and vision systems.
PWR serves segments such as bakery, confectionery, snacks and pet food. It partners with food industry producers and specializes in large multi-robot lines with vision systems and pick-and-place technology.
PWR will join Coesia companies ACMA, Volpak, RA Jones and Flex Link, exchanging knowledge and expertise, with potential for expansion into the personal care and e-commerce sectors.
Packaging Insights sits down with Alessandro Parimbelli, CEO at Coesia, and Peter Mellon, managing director at PWR, to further discuss the role of robots and automation in today’s packaging landscape and North America’s position in the industry.
Why is the role of robotics and automation so relevant for today’s packaging industry?
Parimbelli: Robotics and automation are critical due to the increasing demand for efficiency, precision and, in particular, flexibility. In the food packaging industry, these technologies are very relevant as they address the need for high-speed production, stringent hygiene standards and the ability to adapt to various packaging formats and sizes.
Automation reduces the risk of contamination and ensures consistent quality, which is paramount in food safety. Robotics can handle complex tasks with high accuracy, reducing waste and with much higher flexibility compared to traditional solutions. By integrating robotics and automation, companies can achieve greater throughput, minimize downtime and enhance their overall operational efficiency. This integration meets the growing consumer demand for safe, high-quality packaged food products, ultimately driving operational excellence and market competitiveness.
Tell us about Coesia and its solutions?
Parimbelli: Coesia, headquartered in Bologna, Italy, is a global leader in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions. Our companies are leaders in advanced automatic machines, industrial process solutions and e-mobility solutions.
Serving various industries, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, F&B, consumer and luxury goods, we focus on delivering integrated, high-performance solutions that enhance efficiency and productivity. With a commitment to innovation, we invest 5–6% of its revenue in R&D, driving technological leadership and ensuring we remain at the forefront of advancements. This extensive R&D investment allows us to consistently meet the evolving needs of our clients worldwide.
How does the acquisition of PWR’s minority share influence Coesia’s market position?
Parimbelli: The acquisition of a minority share in PWR, an innovator in automated robotic packaging solutions headquartered in Bellshill, UK, strengthens Coesia’s market position by enhancing our application capabilities in robotics and automation. PWR’s expertise in efficient, accurate and flexible systems for niches such as biscuits, baked goods, confectionery and pet food complements Coesia’s existing technological portfolio.
This partnership allows us to offer more advanced and efficient solutions to our customers, accelerates our ability to enter new markets and applications, particularly within the food industry, and fosters innovation through the integration of PWR’s technologies with Coesia’s extensive knowledge and resources. Ultimately, this collaboration drives our competitive edge and expands our global footprint.
Alessandro Parimbelli, CEO at Coesia.
Why is expanding to North America important for PWR?
Mellon: The North American market is ready for our technology, and our potential customers there will greatly benefit from our experience in supplying high-speed robotic packaging solutions. Working in conjunction with RA Jones, who are an established leader in the market, will immediately give us a sales and service presence in North America, which will help facilitate a quick start-up in the region. Having access to the North American market will help us facilitate our ambitious growth plans for our company.
Is PWR already working with other Coesia companies?
Mellon: PWR is currently working with ACMA, Flexlink, RA Jones and Volpak on several opportunities in Europe and North America. It is clear from the early stages of our partnership that there is great potential for us to work together and bring innovative full-line solutions to our customers.
How do PWR’s robotic solutions stand out in the market?
Mellon: Our technology has been used in Europe for many years with hundreds of satisfied customers, and PWR is known for partnering with our customers to create automated packaging solutions that improve the performance of their business. Our unique distribution software coupled with our own design of robot and 2D and 3D vision systems ensures our solutions set the standard for efficiency, accuracy, flexibility and lowest cost of ownership in the industry.
By Natalie Schwertheim