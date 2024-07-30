Mondi partners with CMC Packaging Automation for e-commerce expansion
30 Jul 2024 --- Mondi is partnering with Italy-based CMC Packaging Automation, a global packaging machinery specialist. Mondi will provide kraft paper for its machines, and CMC will work on developing new solutions to strengthen the quality and sustainability of Mondi’s e-commerce packaging portfolio.
By building synergies between CMC’s cutting-edge packaging on-demand technology and Mondi’s experience in kraft paper products, the partnership is “primed to disrupt the market with innovative packaging alternatives,” according to Mondi.
Luigi Russo, general manager of CMC Packaging Automation, says: “This partnership enhances our machine performance and enables us to provide our customers with responsible and sustainable e-commerce packaging solutions that meet the highest performance requirements and standards.”
“After successful trials with Mondi kraft paper on our machines, we are confident in its exceptional runnability, ensuring our customers receive a seamless and efficient solution.”
Optimizing performance
Mondi’s extensive array of top-tier paper products (such as Advantage eCom Kraft, EcoVantage eCom Mailer Pro and EcoVantage eCom Mailer) is designed to seamlessly operate on CMC machines, ensuring peak performance and efficiency.
“It’s an honor to become CMC’s preferred paper partner,” says Silvia Hanzelova, sales director for specialty Kraft Paper at Mondi. “Our joint efforts will focus on creating innovative kraft paper solutions that support the circular economy and meet the needs of the eCommerce sector.”
“Together, we can drive significant positive change in the packaging industry, combining our in-depth technical kraft paper knowledge power and our partner CMC’s long history of machine expertise.”
By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, the companies say they are poised to “set new standards” in the e-commerce packaging market, offering solutions that are not only sustainable but also highly efficient and cost-effective.