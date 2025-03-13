Saica Group expands US presence with US$110M investment in paper factory
Saica Group announced it will construct a second corrugated paper and board manufacturing facility in the US. The company is investing over US$110 million in the manufacturing of the new plant, which is expected to create more than 100 new jobs in Anderson, Indiana.
Saica, headquartered in Spain, is a manufacturer of recycled paper for corrugated board and is expected to begin constructing the new factory this May and begin operating in Q4 2026.
Susana Alejandro, president and CEO of Saica Group, says: “Saica is committed to stability and long-term growth in the US. This investment is proof that we are moving forward with our plans in the US as we are convinced that we can provide products that will differentiate us in a crowded market.”
“[The investment] reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service, as we believe our knowledge and experience in the production of recycled lightweight papers and corrugated packaging will bring high-performance packaging to the US market while becoming more efficient in the use of materials,” she continues.
Thomas Broderick Jr., the mayor of Anderson City, adds: “We are excited that Saica has chosen Anderson for this new facility. This investment into our community will assist us in our continued efforts of bringing into Anderson diversified advanced manufacturing opportunities.”
US investment
Sacia says the Anderson facility will be almost 350,000 square feet and produce more than 1,200,000 MSF (1.2 billion square feet) of corrugated packaging.
The company states that the plant will include manufacturing, converting, production areas, a warehouse, and an office space. The site will be connected to a railroad line, facilitating the delivery of paper rolls and reducing shipping costs.
The site will serve as a backup plant for clients already served by the Saica Pack Hamilton facility.
Saica’s announcement of the Andeson plant investment follows a statement on the company’s growth plans, detailing that it plans to invest around US$800 million in the US market over the next few years.
Following Saica’s commitment to create more than 100 new jobs in Anderson by the end of 2030, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) stated that it will invest up to US$2 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to US$150,000 in training grants, to the benefit of Saica Group.
The IEDC also offered up to US$300,000 in performance-based Industrial Development Grant Fund incentives to support infrastructure improvements surrounding the new site.
Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer of the Indiana IEDC, says: “Saica’s investment in Indiana is a testament to our state’s pro-growth business climate and robust network of skilled manufacturing talent. The company’s new Hoosier operations will have a significant impact on the local economy and for the community of Anderson, Madison County, and the surrounding central Indiana region.”