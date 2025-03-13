Systech pinpoints AI as pharmaceutical packaging innovations driver
The pharmaceutical packaging industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by evolving regulatory requirements and supply chain complexities. As the sector expands, innovative solutions such as AI-powered technology are emerging to meet these challenges. According to Systech, a provider of digital identification and traceability solutions, this evolution is reshaping the industry’s priorities.
After PharmaPack 2025, Remi Turbet Delof, global strategic account manager at Systech, outlined key trends that he believes will define pharmaceutical packaging in the year ahead.
“PharmaPack showcased smart packaging innovations aimed at enhancing patient engagement and adherence to medication regimens. Solutions like smart blisters and bottles with embedded sensors can track dosage, send reminders via smartphone apps, and share data with healthcare providers for real-time adjustments,” says Remi.
“Beyond improving patient outcomes, these advancements strengthen supply chain visibility. As regulatory demands grow, scalable, secure data exchange will be key to building a more connected and resilient pharmaceutical ecosystem.”
AI-driven technologies
The proliferation of AI emerged as a major topic of discussion within the pharmaceutical packaging sector.
“One notable development discussed was AI-powered authentication technology, which leverages machine vision and machine learning to create a digital blueprint of packaging artwork features — enabling precise product identification through pattern recognition. This provides a powerful tool in the fight against counterfeiting and diversion,” shares Remi.
“Today’s consumers are more informed and increasingly demand transparency in product authenticity and ethical sourcing. Discussions at PharmaPack reinforced how the pharmaceutical industry is actively addressing these concerns by integrating AI-driven verification solutions.”
“These technologies will not only empower consumers to authenticate products in real time but also strengthen trust and reinforce brand integrity,” he highlights.
Future-ready solutions
Remi suggests that companies should align their IT infrastructure with evolving serialization requirements, ensuring integration through proactive planning and a well-defined roadmap.
“Beyond compliance, serialization must be viewed as a strategic enabler — one that enhances supply chain security, operational efficiency, and regulatory adaptability.”
He also emphasizes the need for cross-functional collaboration between packaging, IT, and regulatory teams. “With evolving regulations, companies must engage proactively with industry bodies and partner with adaptable vendors. Future-ready solutions ensure integration and turn compliance challenges into opportunities.”
Remi says the discussions at PharmaPack underscored the need for pharmaceutical companies to continuously update their technology and operations.
“Choosing flexible vendors mitigates risks while enhancing efficiency. A forward-thinking approach keeps businesses compliant and operationally strong. By anticipating future needs, organizations can secure their operations, improve traceability, and future-proof supply chains,” he continues.
“Aggregation, while not a legal requirement, is also becoming essential for enhancing supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. It streamlines reconciliation, simplifies recalls, and prevents diversion by linking individual units to cases and pallets. Pharmaceutical companies might consider scaling aggregation adoption up to ensure full traceability. Those who invest now will gain a stronger, more resilient supply chain.”