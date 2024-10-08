Scanpack 2024: Chadwicks exhibits food-safe lidding solutions
Pre-cut lidding solutions provider Chadwicks is featuring its range of sustainable lidding for food packaging at Scanpack in Sweden (October 4–7). The company highlights its new rPET pre-cut lidding film, which contains up to 50% PCR.
Fully approved for food contact, rPET pre-cut lids are ideal for various food applications such as butter, dips, spreads and yogurts, as well as beverages and convenience foods, and offer the “same high-performance characteristics” as standard PET pre-cut lidding.
“We are committed to reducing our reliance on virgin plastics and embedding more responsible practices across our business,” says Paul Whelan, chief technical officer at Chadwicks.
“The addition of rPET lidding with 50% PCR to our product portfolio for the Scandinavian market is a key milestone. It offers the same technical properties as virgin plastic, but with a reduced carbon impact and substantial use of recycled material in the supply chain which we see as the right thing to do.”
Resealable pre-cut lid innovation
In addition to the rPET solutions, Chadwicks will unveil its latest innovation — a resealable pre-cut lid. The newly launched product eliminates the need for plastic over-caps, extending product freshness while reducing overall plastic use.
Chadwicks will also showcase its versatile aluminum pre-cut lidding, highlighted for its sealing performance across various container types, including PP, PET, PE, paper and glass.
Aluminum lids offer “excellent” barrier properties — protecting against light, moisture and oxygen — which help extend shelf life and maintain product quality. They are fully recyclable, supporting sustainability goals while also being compatible with high-speed production lines and various heat-sealing processes.
Additionally, aluminum lidding can be used for hot fill applications and products requiring additional processes such as pasteurization or sterilization.
With over 300 cutting tools, lids can be cut to almost any size or shape, Chadwicks highlights.
In other recent food sector innovations, Südpack unveiled its PET floatable lidding films. Used on monoAPET (amorphous PET) trays, the low-density, sealable top webs can be separated during recycling from the APET bottom webs, producing cleanly recycled materials for infeed into the different material flows.