Südpack releases low-density PET sealable top lidding films for clean recycling
30 Aug 2024 --- Ahead of the Fachpack 2024, in Nuremberg, Germany, (September 24-26) film manufacturer Südpack has unveiled its latest innovation, PET floatable lidding films. Used on mono-APET (amorphous PET) trays, the low-density, sealable top webs can be separated during recycling from the APET bottom webs, producing cleanly recycled materials for infeed into the different material flows.
The solution offers a sustainable alternative for safe packaging of sliced meat, ham and cheese in peelable, thermoformed and MAP packaging. The PET floatable lidding films are said to offer “equal performance and processing reliability” to conventional lidding films.
The product family includes a peelable version as well as a top web featuring Multipeel for opening and reclosing, which offers protection for a longer shelf life of the packaged food.
Strong product properties
Peel PET floatable is a premium product in terms of packaging safety and performance. The extra-thin lidding film (45 μm) securely seals against PET trays, even when contaminated with fats. It peels easily off the tray and does not tear or roll up.
The high oxygen barrier also ensures product protection, while its anti-fog properties keep the lidding film clear. “This ensures an attractive presentation at the POS because consumers consider it a hallmark of quality of both product and packaging,” highlights Südpack.
Another advantage is that Peel PET floatable does not require expensive adjustments to production machines, notes the manufacturer. The high-performance films can be processed just like conventional lidding films on thermoforming packaging machines and tray sealers.
“Excellent sealing properties and a large processing window guarantee high versatility as well as maximum packaging and process reliability,” states Südpack.
Recyclable declarations
Südpack customers can combine the new Peel or Multipeel PET floatable solutions with mono-APET trays and declare their packaging concept recyclable. “This makes a positive contribution to resource conservation and sustainability,” highlights the company.
“The good separability as well as low weight share of the top web in the overall packaging deliver a recyclability of over 80%. The first customer applications are already being implemented,” emphasizes Valeska Haux, vice president Strategic Marketing & Sustainability at Südpack.
In other recent launches, Südpack partnered with beverage solutions provider Refresco and cellular materials technology company Zotefoams to develop ReZorce, a monomaterial barrier packaging substrate in beverage carton applications.