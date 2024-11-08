Scientists advance waterproof packaging from hydrophobic paper
A research breakthrough could pave the way for hydrophobic paper packaging from cellulose nanofibers. Such fibers are naturally derived from cellulose and therefore renewable and biodegradable. They are known for their strength and versatility, making them suitable for use in the packaging industry.
Based at the Polytechnic University of Milan, Italy, the research team combined short chains of proteins (peptide sequences) that do not chemically modify the cellulose nanofibres to create the hydrophobic cellulose nanofibers.
Co-author and chemist Pierangelo Metrangolo says: “This advance opens up new opportunities for creating biomaterials that can compete with petroleum-derived materials in terms of performance, achieving the same quality and efficiency while reducing environmental impact.”
“These hybrid materials are very suitable for sustainable packaging, where resistance to moisture is vital, and also for use in biomedical devices, thanks to their biocompatibility.”
Achieving water resistance
The research team, which worked in collaboration with Aalto University, Finland and the Scitec Institute of the Italian National Research Council, analyzed the outcomes of adding fluorine atoms in the peptide sequences.
This process allowed them to create “a structured hydrophobic film on the material,” which further improved water resistance and preserved the material’s biocompatible and sustainable characteristics.
“Our supramolecular approach involved adding small sequences of peptides, which bind onto the nanofibres and so improve their mechanical performance and water resistance,” says co-author and chemist Elisa Marelli.
“The results of the study showed that even minimal quantities of peptides (less than 0.1%) can significantly increase the mechanical properties of the hybrid materials produced, giving them greater resistance to stress.”
The research paper was published and featured on the front cover of the Journal of Materials Chemistry B.