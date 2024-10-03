Sidel and Twellium join forces on modernized Ghana beverage packaging hub
Sidel is co-developing an “ultra-modern” beverage packaging facility in Kumasi, Ghana, with West African manufacturing firm Twellium Industrial Company. The site will house two complete PET packaging lines for still and carbonated beverages.
The facility is designed to produce a diverse range of PET bottles, as well as a variety of beverages including water, carbonated soft drinks, non-carbonated drinks and energy drinks.
“Sidel’s complete PET packaging lines for Twellium ensure that beverage production volume meets affordability, allowing us to keep up with the constant increase in demand,” comments Ali Ajami, marketing director at Twellium.
“This partnership not only drives efficiency but also creates more regional job opportunities, reinforcing Twellium as a proud leader in Ghana’s thriving beverage industry.”
Twellium Industrial Company specializes in producing non-alcoholic beverages, including its flagship product, Verna Mineral Water. The company also manufactures Rush Energy Drink, Original American Cola, Planet Range and Bubble Up Lemon Lime under a license from Monarch Beverage Company.
Twellium already operates two well-established production facilities in Accra, Ghana and Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, in addition to the new Kumasi site.
Twellium is constructing the site entirely from the ground up. This included all civil works, infrastructure and utilities, with Sidel assisting in the installation of two new processing and packaging lines.
Cutting-edge PET packaging lines
Twellium’s Kumasi site now features Africa’s “fastest complete PET water line,” with a production output of 80,000 bottles per hour, utilizing Sidel’s Combi solution, which combines blow molding, filling and capping into a single, compact and integrated solution.
The set-up also includes a state-of-the-art water treatment room and automated cleaning-in-place system, ensuring the “highest levels of hygiene and food safety.”
Sidel has also installed a complete line for carbonated soft drinks at the Kumasi plant.
Capable of bottling at speeds of 65,000 bottles per hour, this high-speed line with a Sidel Combi was the perfect solution for Twellium to meet the region’s booming CSD market.
As part of the project, Sidel also installed a customized EvoDECO Roll-Fed labeler — generating outputs of up to 72,000 containers per hour — featuring an integrated system for QR codes to be applied on the bottle cap, improving traceability and meeting Ghanaian regulations.
In other moves, Sidel established a new office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, over the summer. The strategic decision was aimed to bring Sidel’s expertise closer to its customers in the wider region.