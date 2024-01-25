SIG equips Mupy with carton-based soy and juice packs amid Latin America’s rising consumer demands
25 Jan 2024 --- SIG is providing carton packs and filling services to Brazil-based soy and juice drink company Mupy via a co-packer. The company says it relies on the high-speed and flexible filling machines from SIG to achieve future growth with soy and juice beverages. The efficiency rate in the production process is high, with a waste rate of 0.5%.
SIG’s filling machines provide “maximum” flexibility and make it possible to fill products of different categories and viscosities in different volume sizes on one filling machine, explains the packaging solutions provider.
Mupy offers its soy and juice drinks in the flavors grape, pineapple, apple, passion fruit, strawberry, orange and peach in two SIG carton formats: SIG MiniBloc 200 mL and SIG MidiBloc 1 L.
Renata Kasahara, head of marketing for South America at SIG, says: “With our agile and flexible filling system, customers are well positioned to respond efficiently to any trend that is shaping the market.”
Meeting plant-based demands
Mupy is projecting growth for the coming years, and packaging solutions from SIG will play an “integral part” in achieving their target of doubling turnover by 2025. Mupy, under the new management of Alexandre Moreno, had revenues of BRL115 million (US$23 million) and produced 11.7 million liters of soy drinks with fruit juice in 2023.
The combination of juice and soy milk allows Mupy to diversify its product offerings, catering to a health-conscious market while tapping into the growing demand for plant-based alternatives, enhancing market competitiveness and meeting consumer preferences.
The South American market for plant-based products has been growing in recent years, according to The Good Food Institute Brazil. The plant-based drinks market grew by 15% in 2022 and is expected to have an average annual expansion of almost 12% by 2027. According to research, Brazil is the largest consumer of plant-based foods in Latin America, followed by Mexico, Chile and Argentina.
Soy popularity
Today’s consumers are seeking more balanced and nutritious beverage options, finds Mupy. The beverage blend of soy and juice offers a “unique” fusion of fruity flavors from the juice, the creamy texture of soy milk and its health benefits, explains the company.
Soy is a rich source of plant-based protein, making the beverage an “excellent” option for individuals looking to increase protein intake.
Additionally, soy contains essential amino acids, fiber and various vitamins and minerals, contributing, for instance, to immune health. The combination of the nutritional advantages of soy reinforces the appeal of the juice for both health-conscious consumers and producers aiming to offer a wholesome beverage option.
Consumer demand for plant-based products has been driven by the search for a healthier diet and more environmentally sustainable products, asserts Kasahara.
“Carton packaging is among the most sustainable packaging options. 75% of its composition is paperboard from renewable sources and at SIG, 100% of the paperboard we source is FSC-certified.”
“All of the aluminum we purchase for SIG aseptic carton packs is certified against the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Standards and we produce all our cartons with 100% renewable electricity. In other words, opting for SIG means responsibly sourced and sustainably produced packaging to meet the demands of Mupy’s consumers,” she says.
