SIG equips plant-based food producer with carton packs for extended shelf life and carbon savings
06 Feb 2024 --- Dutch plant-based food producer HAK is shifting to SIG SafeBloc carton packs — a reportedly more environmentally sustainable packaging option compared to cans or glass jars — to ensure its pulses products are optimally protected to retain their quality over a prolonged period. The high share of renewable materials and resource-efficient carton packaging results in a significantly lower CO2 footprint.
HAK is the first vegetable producer among SIG’s customers to use the sustainable packaging material SIG Terra Forest-based polymers. Ninety percent of the packaging material is forest-based — including polymers linked to forest-based renewable sources via a certified mass-balance approach. They are a move away from conventional fossil-based polymers.
Nicole Freid, CEO at HAK, comments: “As we strive to accelerate the protein transition from animal to healthier and environmentally-kind pulses, we aim to set a new packaging standard in this category which makes eating pulses even more accessible. By offering our consumers the latest sustainable packaging solution from SIG, we ensure the packaging perfectly complements our plant-based food portfolio in a contemporary and refreshing way.”
Logistic and storage benefits
The carton pack is perceived by consumers as a modern solution that is lightweight and handy, claims SIG. Its space-saving shape makes it easy to carry, handle, store and dispose of for recycling at home. Manufacturers and retailers can benefit from SIG carton pack’s logistical and storage efficiency in transportation and retail.
José Matthijsse, president and general manager for Europe at SIG, says: “Vegetables and pulses in carton packaging fit with the efforts of food companies such as HAK, who reduce their ecological footprint by investing in organic products, reducing CO2 emissions and choosing pulses as an alternative protein source.”
“We continue to work closely with HAK to support them in delivering the latest sustainable packaging solutions and I’m convinced our partnership will put them in an excellent position for market penetration and volume growth, as well as improving the company’s environmental standing in the category.”
Last month, SIG provided carton packs and filling services to Brazil-based soy and juice drink company Mupy via a co-packer and last year, SIG and AnaBio Technologies partnered to launch what they say is the first long-life probiotic yogurt packaged in aseptic cartons.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim