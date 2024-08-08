SIG equips Saudi Arabian beverage giant with bag-in-box packaging system
08 Aug 2024 --- SIG has partnered with Alesayi Beverage Corporation, a beverage manufacturer in Saudi Arabia, to expand its product and packaging portfolio. Using the SIG SureFill 42 Aseptic BIB (bag-in-box) filling system, Alesayi will launch new products in local hotels, restaurants and cafes.
The collaboration marks Alesayi’s entry into the sector with bag-in-box packaging.
SIG will initially supply Alesayi with its SIG SureFill 42 Aseptic filling line, as well as 10 L SIG bags using the SIG 2Pure Film, a one-layer film specifically developed for water and ideal for bag-in-box applications, retaining a high water quality for up to a year without affecting taste.
The 10 L bags come with SIG OptiTap 2300 fitment, a self-closing thumb toggle valve for the “simple, intuitive and consistent” dispensing of water and other beverages, offering convenience to consumers.
“This is just the beginning of our long-term strategic partnership with SIG, as we continue our ambition to become the number one food and beverage co-packer in the MEA [Middle East and Africa] region,” comments Mohammed Ali Alesayi, chief board of directors and CEO at Alesayi Beverage Corporation.
“We’re committed to offering our customers SIG’s unique portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions, including aseptic carton, bag-in-box and spouted pouch and accelerating our sustainability roadmap.”
Integrating into existing pipeline
The new bag-in-box system will be integrated at Alesayi Beverages’ new production facility in Jeddah, which spans over 98,000 square meters.
“By operating our bag-in-box packaging system, Alesayi Beverages will benefit from the system’s flexibility and high performance, enabling product diversification using a number of bag shapes, sizes and fitments,” says Abdelghany Eladib, president & general manager India, Middle East and Africa at SIG.
“Alesayi will be able to cater to the different business needs of the HorRecCa market, starting with water and then moving on to juices and condiment sauces. We look forward to developing our strong partnership and helping Alesayi to launch novel products in our highly convenient packaging solutions.”
In other regional developments in foodservice packaging, Detpak launched compostable foodservice packs across the Middle East, including compostable, PFAS-free sugarcane-based plates, bowls and containers.