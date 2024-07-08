Detpak launches compostable foodservice packs across Southeast Asia and the Middle East
08 Jul 2024 --- Australian-based packaging solutions company Detpak is introducing its Eco-Products range to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The packaging range is made with renewable materials and certified compostable.
The portfolio will provide customers in these markets with a broader choice of compostable, no-added PFAS sugarcane foodservice packaging, including plates, bowls and containers.
Detpak’s expansion into Southeast Asia and the Middle East marks the largest range of compostable and no-added PFAS products introduced to these markets by the brand.
Detmold’s general manager for Product and Brand, Keith Bishop, says the partnership with Eco-Products and the extension into new markets will enable Detpak to meet increasing customer demand for sustainable packaging and complement Detpak’s existing range of packaging solutions.
“In Southeast Asia and the Middle East, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about foodwaste and used packaging disposal and more conscious of composting and using more products made from recycled content,” says Bishop.
“By expanding our product range into new and emerging international markets, we are stepping up to create a more sustainable packaging industry through compostable and plant-based materials that are better for the environment — such as the no-added PFAS Vanguard range.”
Trends impacting landscape
Detpak launched the Vanguard range in late 2023, becoming the first Australian business to release a broad range of certified compostable, no-added PFAS sugarcane plates, bowls and containers made from renewable, molded sugarcane fiber.
Eco-Products president Ian Jacobson says the partnership would facilitate service global trends becoming visible in the market.
“Globally, both Eco-Products and Detpak are seeing a range of similar legislative and consumer trends that are impacting the packaging landscape.”
“We are excited to continue strengthening the partnership between Eco-Products and Detpak. Both businesses have a strong strategic focus to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to the market and together we have unmatched reach in our ability to identify and commercialize innovative new solutions the meet the elevated sustainability requirements of the global foodservice packaging marketplace.”
The Vanguard range from Eco-Products uses a unique proprietary formulation to achieve grease resistance without relying on the addition of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).