SIG joins Swiss start-up accelerator to develop digital technologies
20 May 2024 --- SIG is collaborating with global start-up accelerator Mass Challenge Switzerland to connect with business founders and develop new technologies and sustainable innovations in the field of material science.
Mass Challenge Switzerland supports entrepreneurs through mentorship and an extensive partnership network. Being part of Mass Challenge’s ecosystem, SIG says it will be able to connect with “visionary start-up companies” who are driving industry innovation and value creation and help to identify emerging trends at an early stage to pave the way for future development.
Matt Lashmar, managing director of Mass Challenge Switzerland, comments: “Our unique and equity-free model allows acceleration of high-impact start-ups with bold, disruptive ideas from non-traditional backgrounds.”
“Collaborating with SIG will provide a game-changing opportunity for entrepreneurs to benefit from SIG’s global expertise in the food and packaging industry, while SIG will also receive outside views and ideas from innovators in the field of sustainability, digitalization and technology. It will provide the perfect platform to learn from each other.”
SIG customer benefits
SIG customers will also benefit from the partnership, according to the company.
“Collaboration with agile start-ups can often lead to faster development of innovative products, technologies or services, customized solutions and access to new markets,” it says.
Earlier this year, SIG, Plastic Bank and the German development agency unveiled a project leveraging blockchain technology to address Egypt’s packaging pollution and bolster the livelihoods of local waste collectors.
“Innovation and differentiation will determine the business success of tomorrow. Our collaboration with Mass Challenge Switzerland will bring us closer to those visionary entrepreneurs who are bursting with new ideas and are ready to innovate with the right help and guidance,” says Gavin Steiner, chief technology officer at SIG.
“By working together, we can learn from each other and develop new perspectives and promising technologies, making them usable in new products and getting them ready for market. It is also about integrating innovations into the SIG system and continuously developing for the future.”
Edited by Louis Gore-Langton