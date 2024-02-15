Slovak Telecom and partners launch reusable e-commerce phone packaging
15 Feb 2024 --- Slovak Telekom, courier delivery company Packeta and recycler Corplex are creating a reusable e-commerce box branded AkyPak for delivering cell phones directly to consumers.
The three-way partnership has now entered serial production, with 24,000 pieces scheduled to be produced this month. Production kicked off at the Corplex-site in Hurbanovo, Slovakia, with representatives from the two partner companies, Slovak Telekom and Packeta.
The project began more than a year ago and has gone through several iterations to create the best-performing reusable e-commerce box for delivering cell phones directly to consumers.
The final design differs slightly from previous versions, featuring fully closed edges, done in-house with a laser printing machine during the die-cutting process and printing on the box.
The design also offers a dynamic QR code allowing product tracking and inventory management and a microperforated area for labels, allowing for easy removal without leaving any residue.
Learnings from the pilot were incorporated into serial production, such as the requirement to scan each printed QR code, upload it to a spreadsheet and check for duplicates. Using macros, operators can check for missing QR codes and account for waste that occurs during production.
Improving e-commerce deliveries
The final design for fixing contents in place and preventing them from moving while in transit is fully patent-protected in the EU.
“With serial production now underway, our collaborative efforts have culminated in a solution that not only meets customer expectations but makes us all hopeful about a more sustainable approach to e-commerce deliveries,” say the partnering companies.
“The innovative features of the solution underscore our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and setting new benchmarks in e-commerce packaging. The pilot successfully demonstrated the ability of the partners to deliver as many as 5,791 cell phones in AkyPak reusable and recyclable boxes.”
“As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our dedication to continuous improvement, leveraging our learnings from the pilot phase to streamline processes and enhance efficiency. With patent protection secured, we are poised to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape, one box at a time.”
